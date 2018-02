5 cosas que debes saber del matrimonio del Príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle (FOTOS)

Tonight, Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle were honoured to meet wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women who have overcome adversity and taken on remarkable sport and adventure challenges, at the annual #EndeavourAwards The Endeavour Fund gives these people the opportunity to rediscover their self-belief and fighting spirit through physical challenges, and is led by the Royal Foundation. Congratulations to all the winners and nominees for their incredible feats.

