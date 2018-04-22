5 cosas que debes saber del actor Verne Troyer que murió a sus 49 años de edad (FOTOS) MiMundoFAN Posted 3 horas ago Verne Troyer, mejor conocido por interpretar a Mini-Me en la franquicia Austin Powers, ha fallecido a sus 49 años de edad. La causa de su muerte aún no ha sido revelada. Te presentamos 5 cosas que debes saber sobre el talentoso actor: 1.Su adicción al alcohol, uno de sus grandes problemas Troyer había estado lidiando con su adicción al alcohol desde hace varios años atrás, inclusive cuando se encontraba en la cúspide del éxito ya estaba lidiando con ese gran problema que puede estar íntimamente ligado con el motivo de su muerte. It is with great sadness and incredibly heavy hearts to write that Verne passed away today. Verne was an extremely caring individual. He wanted to make everyone smile, be happy, and laugh. Anybody in need, he would help to any extent possible. Verne hoped he made a positive change with the platform he had and worked towards spreading that message everyday. He inspired people around the world with his drive, determination, and attitude. On film & television sets, commercial shoots, at comic-con’s & personal appearances, to his own YouTube videos, he was there to show everyone what he was capable of doing. Even though his stature was small and his parents often wondered if he’d be able to reach up and open doors on his own in his life, he went on to open more doors for himself and others than anyone could have imagined. He also touched more peoples hearts than he will ever know. Verne was also a fighter when it came to his own battles. Over the years he’s struggled and won, struggled and won, struggled and fought some more, but unfortunately this time was too much. During this recent time of adversity he was baptized while surrounded by his family. The family appreciates that they have this time to grieve privately. Depression and Suicide are very serious issues. You never know what kind of battle someone is going through inside. Be kind to one another. And always know, it’s never too late to reach out to someone for help. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation in Verne’s name to either of his two favorite charities; The Starkey Hearing Foundation and Best Buddies. Photo by @paulmobleystudio A post shared by Verne Troyer (@vernetroyer) on Apr 21, 2018 at 12:58pm PDT Lee también: James Cameron criticado en redes sociales por su opinión de Avengers 2.Lidiaba con su estado de salud desde el mes abril El pasado 2 de abril, el talentoso estadounidense fue trasladado de emergencia al hospital por un “envenenamiento reportado”. De acuerdo con la revista People, el cuerpo de bomberos de Los Ángeles se trasladaron a la casa del actor al norte de Hollywood al ser llamados de emergencia. Por otra parte, TMZ reporta que Verne se encontraba completamente enojado, ebrio y con actitudes suicidas. 3.Batallaba con una fuerte depresión De acuerdo con palabras de su familia en un comunicado de prensa, el actor se encontraba inmerso en una fuerte lucha con la depresión. I never knew I needed something so bad until I saw a face chair. A post shared by Verne Troyer (@vernetroyer) on Mar 25, 2018 at 12:00pm PDT Lee también: Fuertes rumores de compromiso de Katy Perry y Orlando Bloom 4.Fue hospitalizado por su adicción al alcohol Durante el año pasado, Troyer fue hospitalizado por su adicción al alcohol y en ese momento intentó mantenerse sobrio. “Como saben, he luchado contra la adicción al alcohol en el pasado y aunque no siempre ha sido una pelea fácil, estoy dispuesto a continuar mi lucha día tras día”, fueron las palabras del artista en un comunicado de prensa que fue dado a conocer en el mes de abril de 2017 por la revista People. 5.Participó en grandes proyectos cinematográficos A pesar de saltar a la fama mundial con el papel de Mini-Me en ‘Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me’ del año 1999, logró participar en otros proyectos cinematográficos como: ‘Men in Black’, ‘Harry Potter’ y ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’.