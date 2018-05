Next month the Costume Institute will sanctify its love of fashion as it presents ‘Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination’. Here are some facts you may not know: 40: The number of Vatican vestments and accessories spanning 15 papacies, which will be featured in the exhibition. These items have never left the Vatican's possession before, and will go on display alongside pieces by Coco Chanel, John Galliano, Cristóbal Balenciaga, and Donatella Versace. 1948: The year that the first Met Ball, then called the Costume Institute Gala, took place, meaning that this year will be its 70th anniversary. 1 MILLION: The total number of flowers that went into the lavish decoration of 2016's Gala, many of which had been flown 2,500 miles from Colombia. Learn more about the biggest fashion event on aeworld.com ________________________ #aeworld #aemagazine #uae #dubai #lebanon #middleeast #ksa #kuwait #metgala #rihanna #rihannametgala #metgala2018 #heavenlybodies #rihannastyle

