View this post on Instagram

“A strong woman is one who feels deeply and loves fiercely. Her tears flow as abundantly as her laughter. A strong woman is both soft and powerful, she is both practical and spiritual. A strong woman in her essence is a gift to the world.” •••••••••••••••• Never apologize for being a strong woman! •••••••••••••••• 👇🏻Comment what makes you strong 👇🏻