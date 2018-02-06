The National Association of Homebuilders estimates approximately 200,000 unfilled construction jobs in the U.S. A number that has many construction companies on edge.

That’s not all bad news for Hispanics. The staggering number opens the door of opportunity to many Latinos. Men with experience in carpentry, construction, electricity, painting, and plumbing are all highly sought out to fill the positions others don’t want.

Below are the equal opportunity companies ready to hire qualified employees.

Houston

SAMES, Inc. is in search of full and part-time crew members to man residential repair and renovation. Duties like carpentry work, drywall, structural framework, plaster, electricity, painting, flooring, and detail work.

Labor work is done in various locations and can be simultaneous. Interested candidates must be flexible to the hours of 6:00am-6:00pm. Workers are not required to speak English. They must bring their own trade tools and safety equipment (safety helmets, goggles, steel toe shoes).

Requirements:

High School diploma

Five year experience in construction or residential renovation

Communicate effectively with Foreman

Reliable means of transportation

Texas Class C Driver’s License

Background and drug test

To apply, click here.

Riot Construction, LLC offers contract work for qualified crew members able to take care of projects on demand.

They seek crew who can remove and or install flooring (rugs, ceramic tile, or hard wood floors), install cabinets, paint, apply sheet rock, drywall, and roofing.

Requirements include:

High School diploma or equivalent

One year experience

Speak Spanish(English is optional)

Apply here.

Phoenix

In the capital of Arizona, Handyman Connection is currently seeking full and part-time experienced Craftsmen and Technicians with a variety of home improvement skills.

Expertise in carpentry (rough and finish), bathroom and kitchen upgrades, painting interior and exterior, drywall repair, patching and caulking, minor plumbing and electrical knowledge, as well as floor repair and installation.

Requires:

Driver’s license

One year experience

Own trade tools

Reliable transportation

Background check

Access to the internet

To apply click here.