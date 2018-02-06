Your Door to Opportunity: Construction Companies Seek Help MiMundo Money Posted 2 horas ago The National Association of Homebuilders estimates approximately 200,000 unfilled construction jobs in the U.S. A number that has many construction companies on edge. That’s not all bad news for Hispanics. The staggering number opens the door of opportunity to many Latinos. Men with experience in carpentry, construction, electricity, painting, and plumbing are all highly sought out to fill the positions others don’t want. Below are the equal opportunity companies ready to hire qualified employees. Houston SAMES, Inc. is in search of full and part-time crew members to man residential repair and renovation. Duties like carpentry work, drywall, structural framework, plaster, electricity, painting, flooring, and detail work. Labor work is done in various locations and can be simultaneous. Interested candidates must be flexible to the hours of 6:00am-6:00pm. Workers are not required to speak English. They must bring their own trade tools and safety equipment (safety helmets, goggles, steel toe shoes). Requirements: High School diploma Five year experience in construction or residential renovation Communicate effectively with Foreman Reliable means of transportation Texas Class C Driver’s License Background and drug test To apply, click here. Riot Construction, LLC offers contract work for qualified crew members able to take care of projects on demand. They seek crew who can remove and or install flooring (rugs, ceramic tile, or hard wood floors), install cabinets, paint, apply sheet rock, drywall, and roofing. Requirements include: High School diploma or equivalent One year experience Speak Spanish(English is optional) Apply here. Phoenix In the capital of Arizona, Handyman Connection is currently seeking full and part-time experienced Craftsmen and Technicians with a variety of home improvement skills. Expertise in carpentry (rough and finish), bathroom and kitchen upgrades, painting interior and exterior, drywall repair, patching and caulking, minor plumbing and electrical knowledge, as well as floor repair and installation. Requires: Driver’s license One year experience Own trade tools Reliable transportation Background check Access to the internet To apply click here. Related Story : Unemployment in the U.S. at 4.1%; salary increase last seen 8 years ago.