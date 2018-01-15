Woman wins the Powerball and gives pastor $700,000, but he demands more

When a North Carolina woman Powerball lottery, she thought all her problems were over, but that was not the case. Her pastor pastor later sued her for $10 million dollars, Shareably reported.



Marie Holmes won $188 million in the North Carolina Powerball lottery and took with her $127 million. The mother of four was struggling to pay her children’s bills and worked in various jobs to keep the house afloat.

Kevin Matthews, a local pastor who had given Holmes spiritual guidance and counseling, said that he and Holmes had verbally agreed to a large donation to help Matthews buy land.

Holmes and Matthews had initially planned to buy land together for a retirement center at the suggestion of Matthews, and he had asked for between $1 million and $2 million from Holmes to facilitate the deal.



Holmes paid Matthews $700,000 for the purchase of the land, but Matthews felt that the verbal agreement entitled him to more. He decided to sue.



“I just want her to do what she said she was going to do,” Matthews said, according to Centric TV. “I want peace and do what God told me to do. I want her to do what she said she would do. I truly feel like a warrior for Christ, and people need to be responsible.”

Matthews said that he had to increase the dosage of several antidepressants and other medications as a result of his problems with Holmes.



“It surprised me, and I think a third party convinced her to do that.” Matthews says he wonders if it was Aunt Holmes who was behind the decision, as she was named chief executive of a Holmes fund.



Holmes felt the stress of being financially responsible not only because she was helping Holmes purchase that land that he wanted, but also because she freed her boyfriend from jail several times.

According to a Black Web America report, Holmes saved almost $21 million to keep Lamar McDow out of jail.



She also bought her mother a house in Seattle, Washington and bought a business for her fiance to take on.



Television personality Iyanla Vanzant from “Fix My Life” was in charge of helping Holmes with the transition from rich to poor.



“It is my intention to show Marie that hers is not a problem of wealth,” Iyanla said. “It’s a problem of maturity, self-respect, and dignity.”