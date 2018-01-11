Walmart fires grandma for taking $1 she found on the floor

An elderly Walmart employee was supposedly fired for what many would consider a small offense. She pocketed a $1 bill that someone had thrown on the floor of the store.

Frankie Ruffino, an 84-year-old grandmother and Texas resident, worked as a greeter at a Brenham Walmart for almost a decade until she was fired the day after finding the money.

As Frankie told KHOU.com, she found “a dollar bill on the floor, just a dollar bill,” in the hall when she was preparing to close, reported The New York Post.

Ruffino picked up the bill and put it in her pocket before going home that night. The next day, her managers asked to see her.

The manager asked if she had found any money the previous day. She replied, “Yes, I picked up a dollar bill, it’s right here.”

Ruffino received the devastating news the following day.

“A woman told me that she needed my badge and vest,” Ruffino said. “They have let you go because of your integrity.”

“I asked, ‘How am I going to push my walker and get out? I needed the work to take care of myself,” Ruffino said.

Ruffino, who has worked for 70 years, said that she trusted that her Walmart job would pay for her medication and oxygen tanks.

She added that she maintained an impeccable record in her 10 years of service to Walmart.

“They hired me to greet people at the entrance, which is what I wanted to do,” Ruffino told KHOU.com. “I gave everything, that’s all I can say, I never arrived late.”

Walmart declined to respond to KHOU.com’s request for a comment, stating that the store does not comment on personal matters.

