These 10 Mexican multimillionaires oust Trump

President Donald Trump is ranked number 544 on Forbes Magazine’s annual list of the richest people in the world.

Last year, the entrepreneur ranked 205th, but suffered a loss in assets that left him with $3.5 billion.

In Mexico, these 10 men’s fortunes surpass that of POTUS.



1.- Carlos Slim: For the first time in 12 years, the entrepreneur of Lebanese descent was not in the top 5 positions and ranked sixth with 54.5 billion dollars.

2.- Germán Larrea: He is the executive director of Grupo México, Mexico’s largest mining company and the third largest copper producer in the world. He ended 2016 with a fortune of $13.8 billion, ranking second nationally and 82nd internationally.

3.- Alberto Baillères González: He is president of Grupo Bal, a conglomerate that owns businesses in commerce, mining, metallurgy, insurance, and finance, among other sectors. In the commercial area, El Palacio de Hierro stands out. He ended 2016 with $10.8 billion, placing him in third place nationally and 123rd internationally.

4.- María Asunción Aramburuzabala: She is the granddaughter of the founder of Grupo Modelo brewery, president of Tresalia Capital Council, and is involved in real estate with the Abilia company. Her assets reached $5.8 billion at the end of 2016, ranking her fourth at the national level and 250th at the international level.

5.- Eva Gonda de Rivera: Gonda de Rivera, along with her daughters, controls 50% of the shares of FEMSA, which she inherited from her husband Eugenio Garza Lagüera upon his death. Her $5.6 billion at the end of 2016 place her in fifth place nationally and 269th internationally.

6.- Juan Francisco Beckmann Vidal: Beckmann is president of the Board of Directors of José Cuervo, the largest tequila company in the world. This famous drink earned him sixth place nationally and 303rd internationally with $5.2 billion at the end of 2016.

7.- Juan A. González Moreno: He oversees the food-processing company Gruma and is also involved in the financial sector. With a fortune of $5 billion, he ranked in seventh place at the national level.

8.- Servitje Family: Daniel Servitje Montull is the Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO of Grupo Bimbo. His empire is worth $4.2 billion.

9.- Jerónimo Arango: He is co-founder of the supermarket chain Aurrerá, along with his brothers, and is associated with Walmart. His fortune is valued at $4.2 billion.

10.- Ricardo Salinas Pliego: He is the founder and president of Grupo Salinas, a conglomerate with companies in to telecommunications, transportation, financial services and specialized trade. His fortune exceeds that of President Trump by $100 million, with a fortune of $3.6 billion at the end of 2016.

