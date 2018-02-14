White House Budget Director, Mick Mulvaney confirmed President Trump’s military parade to reach 30 million dollars.

“The estimates I’ve seen, they’re very preliminary, is between $10 million and $30 million, depending upon the length,” said Mulvaney, director of the U.S. Office of Management and Budget (OMB). “Obviously an hour parade is different from a five-hour parade in terms of the cost and the equipment and those types of things.”

The proposal is waiting approval from Congress. Mulvaney added that if the administration decides to move forward, the Office of Management and Budget would study the cost. However, the administration’s did not foresee a parade as part of the budget.

He encouraged the White House and Congress to work together to “find funds” to see the project through.

Pentagon Spokesman, Charlie Summers, added that earlier this month, Trump asked for the parade to take place in Washington on Independence Day. The review for dates is still underway and is in the preliminary stages. This all comes at a time when the Pentagon is struggling to cover expenses for training, support and personnel. Many see this as an unnecessary expense.

Many have expressed concern over Trump’s motives. They say his relation with veterans has been weak since before he took office.