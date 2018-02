Amado Carrillo Fuentes Amado Carrillo Fuentes, also known as “The Lord of the Skies,” trafficked cocaine from Mexico to America using fleets of aircrafts. Fuentes transported more cocaine to America than any other trafficker in the world during the 1980s and most of the 1990s. With an estimated fortune of $25 billion, he used 22 private jets and 727 airliners to transport the drugs.#lahistoriadelnarco #amadocarrillo #727 #sinaloa #sinaloacartel #narco #mafia #senordeloscielos

