Wife Scolds Husband for Buying Scratch Offs Until He Bought One Worth $1 Million

Hermenegildo Beltrán-Meza may have been scolded for being dishonest to his wife when he decided not to mention important information about a purchase he made.

California Lottery announced on their official site that Beltrán-Meza purchased a pair of lottery scratch offs from the California Black Premium Scratchers knowing his wife would be upset.

When Beltrán-Meza returned to the store, he hid in the restroom to scratch the tickets. He scratched the first one only to reveal no prize justifying why his wife would be upset at him for buying them. The second scratch off however, made him run to her to confess.

“You said I would never win and look I have proof I did”, Hermenegildo told his wife after discovering his scratch off was worth one million dollars.

Fortunately, Beltrán-Meza’s wife took the news well and is helping her husband administer the money. Part of it will go for their retirement and the rest will serve as a cushion.

Meza purchased his winning scratch off at Holiday Foods located on 4653 Mt. Aukum Road in Placerville (El Dorado County). The owner of the store will receive $5,000 for the sale of the scratch off, sum that does not come out of the winning prize.