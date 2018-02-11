Wells Fargo reprimanded by the Federal Reserve for “widespread consumer abuse” over a number of years.

The bank assets are not to surpass its end-of-year 2017 levels, the government said on Friday.

“We cannot tolerate pervasive and persistent misconduct at any bank and the consumers harmed by Wells Fargo expect that robust and comprehensive reforms will be put in place to make certain that the abuses do not occur again,” Fed Chair Janet Yellen said in a statement.

“The enforcement action we are taking today will ensure that Wells Fargo will not expand until it is able to do so safely and with the protections needed to manage all of its risks and protect its customers,” Yellen said.

In order to satiate the Fed, the bank must cap its balance sheet at just under $2 trillion and fire four of its directors. CEO Tim Sloan said profits are expected to fall by $300 million to $400 million, according to MarketWatch.

Before lifting sanctions, the Fed is seeking “sufficient improvements” causing downgrades on Wall Street on Monday.

“We were surprised by the C&D [cease and desist] considering the amount of money, time and effort the company has already put into remedying the sales practice issues that were disclosed in late 2016,” analyst Gerard Cassidy wrote Monday, according to CNBC.com. “Investors will have difficulty determining when the C&D will be lifted, resulting in an ongoing ‘cloud’ over the stock price and earnings.”

Vivek Juneja from JP Morgan expressed Wells Fargo brought the sanctions on itself. “The harsh Fed consent order is rare and a strong sign of regulators’ frustration about the very wide swath of areas where Wells has had issues (e.g., consumer deposits, consumer lending, small business banking, merchant acquiring),” CNBC.com reports.

Accidentally wiping out client accounts (Wells Fargo) and switching the accounts of low-balance customers (Bank of America) have many customers concerned.

Big banks hold 40% of all U.S. commercial bank assets. They come with problems as the ones mentioned above. Credit Unions are the way to go according to money expert, Clark Howard.

Online banks and credit unions now offer better deals when it comes to checking accounts.

