Request For Employment Lands Woman $4,850 check

Maria Martinez’* search for employment as a babysitter lead her to Care.com where on the same day, the company hired her and without working a single day, sent her a hefty check. A check she nearly gave back instead of cashing.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC), the agency she complained to, said this is the latest in “pay in advance” scams targeting babysitters and home health providers for adults and pets.

Maria came to the United States three months ago to study English. To make ends meet, she searched for a job as a babysitter. Babysitting jobs typically pay an average of 12 dollars an hour. Maria was offered 18 dollars an hour to care for a boy with special needs during the weekend.

“The ‘mother’, an architect named Evelyn Parker, told me her job was relocating her from Texas to Georgia in the next couple of days and needed someone to care for her son on the weekends while she worked in the Buckhead area,” Martinez told Mundo Hispánico.

“She interviewed me through text messaging and told me to expect a check as advancement to secure that I would take on the job. Later, she asked me to purchase a wheelchair for her son payable to a third party through MoneyGram,” Martinez added.

A check for $4,850.50 was sent to Maria via ground mail. Maria thought it was very suspicious that someone would send her such a big amount and decided she would not deposit the check into her Wells Fargo account. “I Googled Evelyn Parker’s name and came across multiple reviews of women that had been scammed the same way.

Had Maria followed her employer’s requests, she would have been charged with fraud, her accounts closed, and would have been responsible for paying back the full amount her employer asked to transfer. “I was very scared. So much, I even relocated because that woman kept calling me for months until I confronted her and told her I had reported her to the authorities.

According to FTC, sites like Care.com and Sittercity.com are often taken over by scammers to connect with their victims through the falsification of information convincing them that they are legitimate.

The FTC recommends you keep the following in mind:

By law, banks must make funds from deposited checks available within days, but uncovering a fake check can take weeks. If a check you deposit turns out to be a fake, you’re responsible for repaying the bank. Do not send money to anyone you do not know. Do not deposit money to any unknown accounts. Do not respond to any messages that request personal or financial information especially if the message comes from a text message, a phone call, email or announcement. Notify the company in which wires or money transfers are made. Notify the site used as a vehicle for the scam so that they are aware they are being used for such practices.

*Interviewers name was changed as per her request.