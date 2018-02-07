Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr., declared Jorge Vargas, 31, guilty for stealing more than a dozen money orders from his clients. The money orders intended to pay fees to U.S. Citizen and Immigration Services(USCIS) were redirected into Vargas’ account.

Vargas forged his name dozens of times as reported by a press release from the New York County District Attorney’s Office.

“Jorge Vargas abused his position as a paralegal to prey on immigrant New Yorkers who were trying to secure lawful work permits,” said District Attorney Vance. Vargas admitted to the crime that took place between November 23, 2016 and April 24, 2017, time in which he was employed as a paralegal at a Manhattan law firm where he assisted with Spanish-Speaking clients’ immigrant cases.

He was caught only after diligent clients asked about their application status. While employed, Vargas stole a total of $8,755 before he was caught and reported to the NYPD.

“My Office is a safe place to report crime whether you are documented or undocumented under federal law. I urge anyone who believes they may be a victim of this kind of fraud – regardless of their immigration status,” Vance added.

Facts: