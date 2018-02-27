A Federal Judge Bars Revoking DACA Work Permits MiMundo Money Posted 2 horas ago A federal judge gives DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) recipients an opportunity to defend themselves. U.S. District Court Judge Philip Gutierrez blocked Trump’s DACA ban. The U.S. government is revoking the deportation protection of immigrants brought to the United States illegally as children. Under the Obama program, immigrants are permitted to live and work in the U.S. under certain conditions unless they commit serious or repeated crimes. In many cases, the government ended immigrants’ DACA participation even though they were never convicted of any serious crimes as alleged by the American Civil Liberties Union. For example, the suit contends that Jesus Arreola had his work permit revoked after the was arrested on suspicion of immigrant smuggling, even though an immigration judge discredited the allegations. Also Related: Trump set to visit Mexico to discuss wall, according to Washington Post At least 22 people have had their DACA participation terminated and hundreds more may still be affected according to ACLU attorneys. Gutierrez granted the lawsuit class-action status, meaning it will cover DACA recipients who, after Jan. 19, 2017, had or will have their DACA status revoked. The judge barred the government from revoking DACA status without providing previous notice and an explanation. Those who’ve already lost their DACA status must have it reinstated. The hearing came the same day the U.S. Supreme Court refused to take up the Trump administration’s appeal of a court order requiring it to keep accepting DACA renewal applications during legal challenges over the program’s fate. The administration decided last year to phase out the program for hundreds of thousands of immigrants who were brought to the United States illegally as children or overstayed their visas.