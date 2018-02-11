Say, ‘I love you’ with a burger and a ring. An eight carat diamond engagement ring has been nestled on the bun of a “Big Boy” burger. A Boston restaurant is launching this yummy $3,000 promotion for Valentine’s Day.

“Nothing says ‘I love you’ quite like Boston’s best burger topped with a princess-cut ring framed by round diamonds on a band of 14K gold,” reads a press release from Pauli’s, a small restaurant in the North End of Boston.

Clients ask for a better version of the ring, Paul Barker, restaurant owner, told EFE agency. He added there is a client that is “very interested” in placing the hefty order. He wants the ring to be swapped for one of better quality.

Those interested in an engagement ring with their burger must reserve 48 hours prior to Valentine’s Day with a valid credit card.

“There are no confirmed orders, but there’s a couple of very interested people,” Barker said.

Pauli’s has two reservations for the special “cut” burger. It will be delivered inside its traditional plastic box accompanied by cheese, bacon, barbecue sauce and french fries.

The restaurant opened six months ago and offers creative specials. The $3,000 burger and rock can be picked up on Valentine’s Day.