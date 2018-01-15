Fear of “La Migra” Keeps Hispanic Man Confined at Home for One Year

Three years ago, Artemio* decided to emigrate to the United States in search of a job that would allow him to pay for his daughters’ college education in Mexico. What he did not anticipate was that, by pursuing the ‘American Dream,’ he would come close to death.

According to Artemio, he has been the victim of abuse since arriving here due to being “undocumented.” In the beginning, he says, his employers practically “kidnapped” him and withheld his paychecks for a year, as well as his passport for several months. Now, Artemio stays home at all times out of fear he will be picked up by “La Migra.”



Homebound and earning $300 a week

He crossed the border looking for a better life for his family. “I’m from the state of Chiapas. I have two daughters at college, and I need to pay for their education. With what you earn in Mexico, it’s not enough,” explained Artemio.

He arrived in Georgia and began working in the fields, feeding calves. Artemio earned $300 per week, working 12-hour days. “We only had one hour for lunch, and they kept us confined and watched us, so we wouldn’t leave work,” he said.

Search for better pay almost proves fatal

When able, Artemio would travel to Nashville for construction work. He was paid $14 an hour but never given a contract or benefits.

A year ago, a container of concrete fell and hit him. “It was as miracle it didn’t kill me.” The concrete fell on the floor, bounced and hit Artemio, breaking three of his ribs.

Medical bills over $150,000

Artemio spent three days anesthetized and underwent an operation that resulted in a 15-day hospitalization. His medical bills added up to over $150,000, and he had no way to pay them, due to the fact that the company had stopped paying him for his work.

Upon seeing that he was unable to walk, Artemio’s friends who were caring for him counseled him to seek legal guidance, but as an “undocumented” immigrant, Artemio was unsure of his rights.

At his friends’ insistence, Artemio hired a lawyer, and now he is facing his former employer at court. Currently, his passport has been returned to him, and Artemio is working on a deal with the insurance company to receive compensation pay, which includes 400 weeks of work and medical expenses.

According to Artemio’s lawyer, Rubén Cruz, “the first mistake people make is not immediately consulting with a lawyer. Undocumented workers have the same rights as those with papers… and they shouldn’t be afraid; filing a complaint will not result in a deportation. On the contrary, they end up being protected by doing so,” explained Cruz.

*At his lawyer’s request, Artemio’s last name has been omitted in this article.