Exámenes de salud gratis este sábado en Walmart

✅ Free blood pressure screening ✅ Free blood glucose screening ✅ Start the year off right Visit your store from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. for free health screenings and info on how to #LiveBetter in the new year. #WellnessDay #healthyliving #newyearnewyou

A post shared by Walmart (@walmart) on Jan 20, 2018 at 9:07am PST