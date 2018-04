SONORAN SATURDAYS: Waking up in a sweet hotel, guest ranch, or a bed & breakfast here in Tucson means a dizzying number of options… hiking? Biking? Horseback riding? A day by the pool? And there’s no wrong choices… but whatever you do… look for the food trucks and small taquerias. Order from a menu on which you don’t quite know what all of the items are, or better yet, in another language. That’s the essence of the best travel adventures you can have! #freeyourself #best23milesofmexicanfood @vamosatucsonoficial @igerstucson @instagramaz @whyilovewhereilive @cityoftucson @pima_county #visittucson #cityofgastronomy #sonorandogs #hotdogs #eatlocal #foodie #foodies #foodporn [📸: Dominic Bonuccelli @dominicbonuccelli ]

A post shared by Visit Tucson (@visittucson) on Mar 24, 2018 at 7:58am PDT