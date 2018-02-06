Dreaming of working at the “happiest place on Earth?” A place where magic is at your fingertips? The Disney Company is ready to make hundreds of dreams come true by hiring qualified talent for their hotels and resorts in Florida.

If culinary arts is your passion, housekeeping your calling, get ready to show off those skills to the main mouse. The “we make magic” motto extends to their employees with medical, dental and ophthalmology coverage, paid vacation and sick leave. Other perks include free entrances to Walt Disney World parks and discounts on merchandise and events. Plus, the biggest advantage of all, you don’t have to speak English.

Culinary

The culinary fair takes place on February 5th and is set to fill more than 150 full and part-time positions. Among the hired will be sous-chefs, line cooks, pastry chefs, and table staff. Starting salary is between $12.95 – $14.73/hour depending on experience. Candidates can apply and interview on site by recruiters and chefs. New hires will receive a $1,500 incentive bonus. The requirements are:

18 years of age or older

Three year culinary management experience

Mastery in classic and modern cooking techniques

Knowledge of basic fundamentals of cooking, food allergy awareness, seasonal product knowledge and ability to use cooking skills to create menus.

If you are interested in making magic in a Disney kitchen, sharpen your knifes and head to ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex Grill located at 800 S. Victory Way Kissimmee, Florida on February 5th.

Can’t make it? We got you covered. Follow the link to apply online.

Housekeeping

Create a home-away-from-home experience by becoming a housekeeper or maintenance employee. Interviews are set for February 13 and 14th. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to, overall cleaning of guest rooms, stripping and making beds, vacuuming, dusting, and replenishing items such as linens, amenities and various supplies. Housekeeping cast members also interact with guests on a daily basis, respond in a timely manner to requests, assist with directions and sharing information.

Cast members must be:

18 years of age or older

Have a minimum of one year experience in the hotel industry.

Full-time housekeeping cast members must: be able to work all shifts including nights, weekends, and holidays

Part-time housekeeping cast members must: be able to work at least three days out of the week including nights, weekends, and holidays

Qualified candidates can be hired on site after applying and interviewing process. A $1,250 new hire incentive is offered and the hourly starting rate is $10.50.

This magical event takes place on the 13 and 14th of February from 8:00am to 7:00pm at the Walt Disney World Casting Center located on 1515 Buena Vista Drive, Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

You can also apply online by clicking on the link.

RELATED CONTENT: Companies Look for Workers to Build and Remodel Homes