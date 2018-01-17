Careful! 12 Places to Never Use Your Debit Card

Many people prefer to use their debit card as a way to control expenses and avoid racking up large amounts of credit card debt, since with debit cards you cannot spend what you do not have. After the Great Recession, this strategy gained momentum as consumers realized they did not want to make the same financial mistakes twice.

When you use a debit card, you are limited to the amount of money you have in your bank account. However, debit cards are full of hidden dangers.

Here is the problem: if a fraudulent charge occurs on your credit card, no immediate financial issues will arise while you resolve the matter. That is because, since credit card bills are paid later, the money never really leaves your hands. But if a thief manages to steal your debit card or debit card number, they will have access to your entire bank account and everything in it.

Debit and credit card fraud in the U.S.

As the technology used by criminals gets cheaper, so does the cost of hacking to Americans’ bank accounts.

In fact, the number of payment cards compromised at U.S. ATMs and merchants monitored rose 70 percent in 2016, according to a FICO report.

Card-not-present (CNP) fraud—fraudulent transactions where a credit card is not physically presented to a merchant—will cost retailers and financial institutions $7.2 billion in the United States by the end of 2020, according to a report issued by iovation, a provider of device intelligence for authentication and fraud prevention.



How do chip cards help the problem?

The process of converting to EMV or ‘chip’ cards has not gone as smoothly or quickly as was originally anticipated. Although businesses were supposed to modernize and switch to these types of transactions, many have still not done so. Furthermore, the payment process must be effectively carried out to avoid the risk of fraud, whereby the use of a “more secure” card can many times put your personal information at risk.

If you must use your debit card, the following is a list of 12 places or types of services where fraud is most common. If you do use your debit card in these situations, remember to check your account daily!

Gas stations

Gas stations will typically put a hold on your account for four days, which can cause checks to bounce. If you must use your debit card at the gas station, it is recommended to pay inside at the cashier.

2. Online transactions

Credit cards are a much better option in this case. If you do not receive the merchandise you ordered, you can do a chargeback during a 60-day window.

3. At the supermarket

A couple of years ago, Save Mart supermarkets were the victim of criminal rings that put skimmers on the credit/debit card readers at self-check lanes in 20 Save Mart and Lucky branded locations throughout California. Many times, this kind of scam will be carried out by a crook dressed in the counterfeit uniform of the technology company that does regular routine maintenance on credit/debit card readers at a business.

4. Car rental agencies

Personal finance columnist Pamela Yip found that it’s standard practice (and completely legal) in the industry for car rental companies to do a hard inquiry on your credit report, often without your knowledge or consent. The purpose is for these companies to protect themselves against auto thieves that use debit cards as a low-risk method to get rentals that they can steal. The problem is, that inquiry can drastically lower your credit score in the process. In these cases, it is advisable is to use a real credit card instead.

5. When purchasing future trips

If you have concerns about the solvency of a company you’re buying future travel from, it is better to use a credit card. This is especially true during an economic downturn when leisure travel businesses like cruises and some airlines can end up bankrupt. Paying with a credit card ensures you can do a chargeback if you do not get the travel for which you paid.

6. When buying furniture and major appliances

If you are ordering furniture or appliances and waiting on delivery, pay only by credit card. If you do not receive your delivery within 50 days, put the credit card charge in dispute. You lose all right to any dispute after the 60th day.

7. Automatic/recurring bill payments

Auto drafts are a common way for utility companies, cable companies, health clubs, burglar alarm companies and even mortgage lenders to get their money from you each month. But that business may continue to make monthly automated clearing house (ACH) debits from your account once your contract with them ends.



Although this is illegal, it does happen! And if you have a debit card attached to that account, your bank account could take a hit before you have time to realize it.

8. Independent ATMs

With these types of ATMs, you are at an increased risk of skimmers. While skimmers can be found on bank ATMs, they are less likely because there are often security cameras in place.

9. At a restaurant

Due to such high turnover rates at dining establishments, you do not want a dishonest employee to get hold of your digits.

10. Anywhere you are a new customer

If you are making a purchase somewhere you have never done business before, experts recommend using a credit card or cash. Until you know more about the company and trust that any potential issues will be resolved, you should not use your debit card. This is because if a fraudulent charge does occur from there, it could make the process of getting your money back, and protecting your identity, much more difficult for you.

11. Subscriptions

Any time you sign up for a free trial or some other subscription that charges you monthly or annually, do not use a debit card!

For example, if you cancel before the free trial ends but the company charges you anyway, if the card on file is a credit card — getting your money back will be a lot easier. In addition, you won’t have to deal with a large amount of cash suddenly missing from your checking account! This goes for any type of subscription, bill or payment that’s due on a recurring basis.

12. To make large purchases

Using a credit card is a safer option in this case, because if something goes wrong, you have more protections with a credit card. Plus, a lot of credit cards offer extra benefits, like extended warranties, on certain purchases.

However, if you are putting a big purchase on a credit card, be sure you can pay it off before the due date to avoid paying interest, which just makes whatever you bought more expensive.