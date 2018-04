Because "CRAZY HAPPENED" with a #16 men's basketball team beating a #1 (!!!!), everyone in America gets a free #LittleCaesars Lunch Combo on Monday, April 2nd from 1130am – 1pm.⠀ ⠀ Congratulations & see our OFFICIAL RULES for more details: http://bit.ly/IfCrazyHappens2018

A post shared by Little Caesars (@littlecaesars) on Mar 16, 2018 at 9:29pm PDT