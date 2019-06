Día Nacional de los Donuts: ¿Cómo surgió esta deliciosa celebración?

View this post on Instagram

Free Donuts on National Donuts Day at Duck Donuts in Kissimmee! Friday June 7th from 7am to 8pm They will be giving away 1 free Bare Cinnamon Sugar or powdered Sugar Donuts of your choice . No purchase Necessary. One per person on Friday June 7th. • • • • #nationaldonutsday #Donuts #duckdonuts #freedonuts #thecrosslandsfl #kissimmeefl #kissimmeemoms #summerishere