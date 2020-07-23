Danny Trejo | Biografía

Daniel “Danny” Trejo es un famoso actor de cine de fama internacional, reconocido por darle vida al personaje de Isador “Machete” Cortez en diferentes películas de éxito internacional.
Nació el 16 de mayo de 1944 en Los Ángeles, California dentro de una familia de ascendencia mexicana, y en su juventud pasó gran parte de su tiempo en las calles, donde llegó a robar y a caer en la adicción a las drogas, así como a adquirir un gusto por el boxeo, actividad a la que consideró dedicarse profesionalmente.
- Nombre real: Daniel Trejo
- Lugar de nacimiento: Los Ángeles, California, Estados Unidos
- Fecha de nacimiento: 16 de mayo de 1944
- Ocupación: Actor
- Pareja: Debbie Shreve (1997-2009)
- Hijos: 3; Danny, Gilbert, Danielle
- Nacionalidad: Estadounidense
Familia de Danny Trejo
- Daniel Trejo (padre)
- Alicia Rivera (madre)
Pareja de Danny Trejo
- Debbie Shreve (1997-2009)
Hijos de Danny Trejo
- Danny (n. 1981)
- Gilbert (n. 1988)
- Danielle (n. 1990)
Su actividad delictiva lo llevó a ser condenado a varios años de cárcel en la Prisión Estatal de San Quintín, donde participó en varios torneos de boxeo en los que salió como campeón. Su estancia en la cárcel le hizo cuestionarse sus acciones pasadas, en especial su adicción a las drogas, de la que pudo reponerse durante el tiempo que cumplió su condena.
Al salir de la cárcel decidió participar en un programa para combatir la adicción a las drogas en jóvenes, y fue así como un día llegó al set de filmación de la película “Runaway Train”, donde de inmediato le fue ofrecido un papel como boxeador convicto.
Ese fue el inicio de una larga trayectoria como actor para Trejo, ya que desde entonces ha aparecido en decenas de películas y series de televisión interpretando a personajes intimidantes, a convictos, frecuentemente relacionados con el consumo de drogas o el boxeo.
En cine, ha destacado por interpretar el papel de Isador “Machete” Cortez en películas como “Spy Kids”, “Grindhouse” y “Machete”; también ha tenido participaciones especiales en televisión en las series “Baywatch”, “Modern Family”, “The Flash” y “Dynasty”, entre otras.
Participaciones en cine de Danny Trejo
|Año
|Título
|Personaje
|1985
|Runaway Train
|Boxeador
|1987
|Penitentiary III
|See Veer
|1987
|The Hidden
|Preso
|1987
|Death Wish 4: The Crackdown
|Art Sanella
|1988
|Bulletproof
|Sharkey
|1989
|Kinjite: Forbidden Subjects
|Preso
|1989
|Lock Up
|Delincuente
|1989
|Bail Out
|Mean
|1989
|Cage
|Guardaespaldas
|1990
|Guns
|Tong
|1990
|Maniac Cop 2
|Preso
|1990
|Marked for Death
|Hector
|1991
|The Last Hour
|Spider
|1991
|Mi Vida Loca
|Frank
|1991
|Whore
|Tatuador
|1991
|Wedlock
|Preso
|1991
|Femme Fatale
|Toshi
|1991
|Carnal Crimes
|Chandra
|1991
|Lonely Hearts
|Cliente
|1993
|Sunset Grill
|Mexicano
|1993
|Blood In Blood Out
|Geronimo
|1993
|Doppelganger
|Hard Hat
|1993
|Love, Cheat & Steal
|Cubano
|1994
|Angel of Desire
|Obrero
|1995
|Dead Badge
|Bartender
|1995
|The Stranger
|Hawk
|1995
|Desperado
|Navajas
|1995
|Heat
|Trejo
|1996
|From Dusk till Dawn
|Razor Charlie
|1996
|Le Jaguar
|Kumare
|1997
|Los Locos
|Manuel Batista
|1997
|Anaconda
|Cazador
|1997
|Con Air
|Johnny 23
|1997
|Trojan War
|Scarface
|1997
|Dilemma
|Rudy Salazar
|1998
|Point Blank
|Wallace
|1998
|The Replacement Killers
|Collins
|1998
|Six Days, Seven Nights
|Pierce
|1998
|Champions
|Max Brito
|1998
|Soundman
|Papá de Duce
|1999
|From Dusk till Dawn 2: Texas Blood Money
|Razor Eddie
|1999
|Inferno
|Johnny Six Toes
|2000
|From Dusk till Dawn 3: The Hangman’s Daughter
|Razor Charlie
|2000
|Animal Factory
|Vito
|2000
|Reindeer Games
|Jumpy
|2001
|Spy Kids
|Isador “Machete” Cortez
|2001
|Bubble Boy
|Slim
|2001
|Skippy
|Sicario
|2002
|13 Moons
|2002
|The Salton Sea
|Bill
|2002
|Do It for Uncle Manny
|Pedro
|2002
|Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
|Isador “Machete” Cortez
|2002
|XXX
|El Jefe
|2002
|Beat the Devil
|Bob
|2002
|Nightstalker
|Oficial Frank Luis
|2003
|Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over
|Isador “Machete” Cortez
|2003
|Once Upon a Time in Mexico
|Cucuy
|2003
|Double Blade
|El Patrón
|2004
|Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
|Bartender
|2004
|Lost
|Edward James Archer
|2004
|Wake Up, Ron Burgundy: The Lost Movie
|Bartender
|2005
|All Souls Day
|Vargas Díaz
|2005
|Tennis, Anyone…?
|Héctor
|2005
|The Curse of El Charro
|El Charro
|2005
|Chasing Ghosts
|Carlos Santiago
|2005
|High Hopes
|Shady
|2005
|Champions
|Él mismo
|2005
|The Devil’s Rejects
|Rondo
|2005
|The Crow: Wicked Prayer
|Harold
|2005
|Venice Underground
|Papi
|2005
|Dreaming on Christmas
|2006
|Furnace
|Fury
|2006
|TV: The Movie
|2006
|Propensity
|Roy
|2006
|Sherrybaby
|Dean Walker
|2006
|Living the Dream
|Chuck
|2006
|Danny Roane: First Time Director
|Héctor
|2006
|Hood of Horror
|2006
|Seven Mummies
|Apache
|2006
|Haunted Prison
|Sacerdote
|2007
|Smiley Face
|Albert
|2007
|Grindhouse
|Isador “Machete” Cortez
|2007
|Delta Farce
|Carlos Santana
|2007
|Halloween
|Ismael Cruz
|2007
|Battle for Terra
|Elder Barum
|2007
|The Blue Rose
|Junk
|2007
|Urban Justice
|El Chivo
|2007
|On Bloody Sunday
|2008
|Valley of Angels
|Hector
|2008
|The Grind
|Nicholi Guzman
|2008
|Through the Valley
|Don Reyes
|2008
|Richard III
|2008
|The Art of Travel
|Limo Driver
|2008
|I Am Somebody: No Chance in Hell
|2008
|Jake’s Corner
|Clint
|2008
|Ranchero
|Capone
|2008
|Toxic
|Antoine
|2008
|Alone in the Dark II
|Perry
|2008
|La Línea
|Mario
|2008
|Necessary Evil
|Barro
|2009
|Fanboys
|2009
|The Haunted World of El Superbeasto
|Rico
|2009
|Modus Operandi
|Director Holiday
|2009
|The Boys of Ghost Town
|2009
|Eyeborgs
|G-Man
|2010
|The Killing Jar
|Jimmy
|2010
|The Mercenary
|Aroon
|2010
|Shoot the Hero
|Crazy Joe
|2010
|Shadows in Paradise
|Matador
|2010
|Boston Girls
|Tío Reggie
|2010
|Pastor Shepherd
|Phil Harrison
|2010
|Saint John of Las Vegas
|Bismarck
|2010
|The Bill Collector
|Tío Frankie
|2010
|Lean Like a Cholo
|The O.G.
|2010
|Food Stamps
|Mr. Fernández
|2010
|Dark Games
|Archie
|2010
|Project x 27
|Mondo
|2010
|Predators
|Cuchillo
|2010
|North by El Norte
|Uncle John
|2010
|Beatdown
|Marcus
|2010
|Machete
|Isador “Machete” Cortez
|2010
|Justin Time
|Mardock
|2011
|Death Race 2
|Goldberg
|2011
|Spy Kids: All the Time in the World
|Isador “Machete” Cortez
|2011
|Violet & Daisy
|Russ
|2011
|A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas
|Mr. Pérez
|2011
|House of the Rising Sun
|Carlos
|2012
|Bad Ass
|Frank Vega
|2012
|Ghostquake
|Ortiz
|2012
|Breaking Wind
|Billy Black
|2012
|Mango Bajito
|Carson
|2012
|Recoil
|Drayke Salgado
|2012
|Rise of the Zombies
|Caspian
|2012
|Sushi Girl
|Schmo
|2013
|Death Race 3: Inferno
|Goldberg
|2013
|Ticket to Vegas
|Mr. Chich
|2013
|The Cloth
|Padre Connelly
|2013
|Zombie Hunter
|Jesus
|2013
|The Contractor
|Javier/Jorges Reyes
|2013
|Dead in Tombstone
|Guerrero De La Cruz
|2013
|Machete Kills
|Isador “Machete” Cortez
|2013
|Top Cat: The Movie
|Griswald
|2013
|Force of Execution
|Jimmy Peanuts
|2013
|Courier from Paradise
|Guide Leo
|2013
|Throwdown
|Tatoo
|2013
|The Insomniac
|Jairo Torres
|2014
|A Voodoo Possession
|Kross
|2014
|Bullet
|Frank “Bullet” Marasco
|2014
|Muppets Most Wanted
|Danny Trejo
|2014
|In the Blood
|Big Biz
|2014
|Bad Asses
|Frank Vega
|2014
|Reach Me
|Vic
|2014
|Vengeance
|Jack
|2014
|The Book of Life
|Luis “El Super Macho” Sanchez
|2014
|Snap Shot
|2014
|Reaper
|Jack
|2014
|Preggoland
|Pedro
|2015
|Snickers: The Brady Bunch
|Isador “Machete” Cortez
|2015
|Bad Asses on the Bayou
|Frank Vega
|2015
|Vanish
|Carlos
|2015
|The Burning Dead
|Night Wolf
|2015
|L.A. Slasher
|Traficante de drogas
|2015
|No Way Out
|Don Caceres
|2015
|The Night Crew
|Aguilar
|2015
|Hope Lost
|Marius
|2015
|The Good, the Bad and the Dead
|Mateo Perez
|2015
|3-Headed Shark Attack
|Max Burns
|2015
|The Ridiculous 6
|Cicero
|2016
|Range 15
|Él mismo
|2016
|Juarez 2045
|Angel Malvado
|2016
|Cyborg X
|Capitán Machine Gun
|2016
|The Prey
|Vega
|2016
|Mostly Ghostly: One Night in Doom House
|Mr. Morgo
|2016
|Storks
|Jasper
|2016
|1st Strike
|Manny Garcia
|2017
|Avenge the Crows
|Antonio
|2017
|Bullets of Justice
|2017
|BorderCross
|Él mismo
|2017
|Cross Wars
|Muerte
|2017
|All About the Money
|Luis Diego
|2017
|Dead Again in Tombstone
|Guerrero de la Cruz
|2017
|Maximum Impact
|Sanchez
|2017
|MFKZ
|Bruce
|2017
|Murder in the Woods
|Sheriff Lorenzo
|2017
|China Test Girls
|Dionisio
|2018
|Gone Are the Days
|River Man
|2018
|Fury of the Fist and the Golden Fleece
|Nino Grande
|2018
|Frat Pack
|Dirty
|2018
|Silencer
|Ocha
|2018
|Death Race: Beyond Anarchy
|Goldberg
|2018
|American Nightmares
|Mr. Malevolent
|2018
|#Roxy
|Director Castillo
|2018
|The Green Ghost
|Master Gin
|2018
|The Zephyr Bones: The Arrow of Our Youth
|Él mismo
|2018
|La Llorona
|Jorge
|2018
|Big Kill
|Gen. Morales
|2019
|The Prey
|Vega
|2019
|Grand-Daddy Day Care
|Eduardo Hernandez
|2019
|3 from Hell
|Rondo
|2019
|The Short History of the Long Road
|Miguel
|2019
|Dora and the Lost City of Gold
|Boots
|2019
|La Sombra del Gato
|Gato
|2020
|Remnants of the Fallen
|Oddvar Folsom
|2020
|American Pie Presents: Girls’ Rules
|Garcia
|2020
|The Fixer
|Benito ‘Benny’ Sanchez
|2020
|Final Kill
|Francesco
|2020
|Cover Me
|Big Mike