Danny Trejo | Biografía

Año Título Personaje

1985 Runaway Train Boxeador

1987 Penitentiary III See Veer

1987 The Hidden Preso

1987 Death Wish 4: The Crackdown Art Sanella

1988 Bulletproof Sharkey

1989 Kinjite: Forbidden Subjects Preso

1989 Lock Up Delincuente

1989 Bail Out Mean

1989 Cage Guardaespaldas

1990 Guns Tong

1990 Maniac Cop 2 Preso

1990 Marked for Death Hector

1991 The Last Hour Spider

1991 Mi Vida Loca Frank

1991 Whore Tatuador

1991 Wedlock Preso

1991 Femme Fatale Toshi

1991 Carnal Crimes Chandra

1991 Lonely Hearts Cliente

1993 Sunset Grill Mexicano

1993 Blood In Blood Out Geronimo

1993 Doppelganger Hard Hat

1993 Love, Cheat & Steal Cubano

1994 Angel of Desire Obrero

1995 Dead Badge Bartender

1995 The Stranger Hawk

1995 Desperado Navajas

1995 Heat Trejo

1996 From Dusk till Dawn Razor Charlie

1996 Le Jaguar Kumare

1997 Los Locos Manuel Batista

1997 Anaconda Cazador

1997 Con Air Johnny 23

1997 Trojan War Scarface

1997 Dilemma Rudy Salazar

1998 Point Blank Wallace

1998 The Replacement Killers Collins

1998 Six Days, Seven Nights Pierce

1998 Champions Max Brito

1998 Soundman Papá de Duce

1999 From Dusk till Dawn 2: Texas Blood Money Razor Eddie

1999 Inferno Johnny Six Toes

2000 From Dusk till Dawn 3: The Hangman’s Daughter Razor Charlie

2000 Animal Factory Vito

2000 Reindeer Games Jumpy

2001 Spy Kids Isador “Machete” Cortez

2001 Bubble Boy Slim

2001 Skippy Sicario

2002 13 Moons

2002 The Salton Sea Bill

2002 Do It for Uncle Manny Pedro

2002 Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams Isador “Machete” Cortez

2002 XXX El Jefe

2002 Beat the Devil Bob

2002 Nightstalker Oficial Frank Luis

2003 Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over Isador “Machete” Cortez

2003 Once Upon a Time in Mexico Cucuy

2003 Double Blade El Patrón

2004 Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy Bartender

2004 Lost Edward James Archer

2004 Wake Up, Ron Burgundy: The Lost Movie Bartender

2005 All Souls Day Vargas Díaz

2005 Tennis, Anyone…? Héctor

2005 The Curse of El Charro El Charro

2005 Chasing Ghosts Carlos Santiago

2005 High Hopes Shady

2005 Champions Él mismo

2005 The Devil’s Rejects Rondo

2005 The Crow: Wicked Prayer Harold

2005 Venice Underground Papi

2005 Dreaming on Christmas

2006 Furnace Fury

2006 TV: The Movie

2006 Propensity Roy

2006 Sherrybaby Dean Walker

2006 Living the Dream Chuck

2006 Danny Roane: First Time Director Héctor

2006 Hood of Horror

2006 Seven Mummies Apache

2006 Haunted Prison Sacerdote

2007 Smiley Face Albert

2007 Grindhouse Isador “Machete” Cortez

2007 Delta Farce Carlos Santana

2007 Halloween Ismael Cruz

2007 Battle for Terra Elder Barum

2007 The Blue Rose Junk

2007 Urban Justice El Chivo

2007 On Bloody Sunday

2008 Valley of Angels Hector

2008 The Grind Nicholi Guzman

2008 Through the Valley Don Reyes

2008 Richard III

2008 The Art of Travel Limo Driver

2008 I Am Somebody: No Chance in Hell

2008 Jake’s Corner Clint

2008 Ranchero Capone

2008 Toxic Antoine

2008 Alone in the Dark II Perry

2008 La Línea Mario

2008 Necessary Evil Barro

2009 Fanboys

2009 The Haunted World of El Superbeasto Rico

2009 Modus Operandi Director Holiday

2009 The Boys of Ghost Town

2009 Eyeborgs G-Man

2010 The Killing Jar Jimmy

2010 The Mercenary Aroon

2010 Shoot the Hero Crazy Joe

2010 Shadows in Paradise Matador

2010 Boston Girls Tío Reggie

2010 Pastor Shepherd Phil Harrison

2010 Saint John of Las Vegas Bismarck

2010 The Bill Collector Tío Frankie

2010 Lean Like a Cholo The O.G.

2010 Food Stamps Mr. Fernández

2010 Dark Games Archie

2010 Project x 27 Mondo

2010 Predators Cuchillo

2010 North by El Norte Uncle John

2010 Beatdown Marcus

2010 Machete Isador “Machete” Cortez

2010 Justin Time Mardock

2011 Death Race 2 Goldberg

2011 Spy Kids: All the Time in the World Isador “Machete” Cortez

2011 Violet & Daisy Russ

2011 A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas Mr. Pérez

2011 House of the Rising Sun Carlos

2012 Bad Ass Frank Vega

2012 Ghostquake Ortiz

2012 Breaking Wind Billy Black

2012 Mango Bajito Carson

2012 Recoil Drayke Salgado

2012 Rise of the Zombies Caspian

2012 Sushi Girl Schmo

2013 Death Race 3: Inferno Goldberg

2013 Ticket to Vegas Mr. Chich

2013 The Cloth Padre Connelly

2013 Zombie Hunter Jesus

2013 The Contractor Javier/Jorges Reyes

2013 Dead in Tombstone Guerrero De La Cruz

2013 Machete Kills Isador “Machete” Cortez

2013 Top Cat: The Movie Griswald

2013 Force of Execution Jimmy Peanuts

2013 Courier from Paradise Guide Leo

2013 Throwdown Tatoo

2013 The Insomniac Jairo Torres

2014 A Voodoo Possession Kross

2014 Bullet Frank “Bullet” Marasco

2014 Muppets Most Wanted Danny Trejo

2014 In the Blood Big Biz

2014 Bad Asses Frank Vega

2014 Reach Me Vic

2014 Vengeance Jack

2014 The Book of Life Luis “El Super Macho” Sanchez

2014 Snap Shot

2014 Reaper Jack

2014 Preggoland Pedro

2015 Snickers: The Brady Bunch Isador “Machete” Cortez

2015 Bad Asses on the Bayou Frank Vega

2015 Vanish Carlos

2015 The Burning Dead Night Wolf

2015 L.A. Slasher Traficante de drogas

2015 No Way Out Don Caceres

2015 The Night Crew Aguilar

2015 Hope Lost Marius

2015 The Good, the Bad and the Dead Mateo Perez

2015 3-Headed Shark Attack Max Burns

2015 The Ridiculous 6 Cicero

2016 Range 15 Él mismo

2016 Juarez 2045 Angel Malvado

2016 Cyborg X Capitán Machine Gun

2016 The Prey Vega

2016 Mostly Ghostly: One Night in Doom House Mr. Morgo

2016 Storks Jasper

2016 1st Strike Manny Garcia

2017 Avenge the Crows Antonio

2017 Bullets of Justice

2017 BorderCross Él mismo

2017 Cross Wars Muerte

2017 All About the Money Luis Diego

2017 Dead Again in Tombstone Guerrero de la Cruz

2017 Maximum Impact Sanchez

2017 MFKZ Bruce

2017 Murder in the Woods Sheriff Lorenzo

2017 China Test Girls Dionisio

2018 Gone Are the Days River Man

2018 Fury of the Fist and the Golden Fleece Nino Grande

2018 Frat Pack Dirty

2018 Silencer Ocha

2018 Death Race: Beyond Anarchy Goldberg

2018 American Nightmares Mr. Malevolent

2018 #Roxy Director Castillo

2018 The Green Ghost Master Gin

2018 The Zephyr Bones: The Arrow of Our Youth Él mismo

2018 La Llorona Jorge

2018 Big Kill Gen. Morales

2019 The Prey Vega

2019 Grand-Daddy Day Care Eduardo Hernandez

2019 3 from Hell Rondo

2019 The Short History of the Long Road Miguel

2019 Dora and the Lost City of Gold Boots

2019 La Sombra del Gato Gato

2020 Remnants of the Fallen Oddvar Folsom

2020 American Pie Presents: Girls’ Rules Garcia

2020 The Fixer Benito ‘Benny’ Sanchez

2020 Final Kill Francesco