Danny Trejo | Biografía

Daniel “Danny” Trejo es un famoso actor de cine de fama internacional, reconocido por darle vida al personaje de Isador “Machete” Cortez en diferentes películas de éxito internacional.

Nació el 16 de mayo de 1944 en Los Ángeles, California dentro de una familia de ascendencia mexicana, y en su juventud pasó gran parte de su tiempo en las calles, donde llegó a robar y a caer en la adicción a las drogas, así como a adquirir un gusto por el boxeo, actividad a la que consideró dedicarse profesionalmente.

  • Nombre real: Daniel Trejo
  • Lugar de nacimiento: Los Ángeles, California, Estados Unidos
  • Fecha de nacimiento: 16 de mayo de 1944
  • Ocupación: Actor
  • Pareja: Debbie Shreve (1997-2009)
  • Hijos: 3; Danny, Gilbert, Danielle
  • Nacionalidad: Estadounidense

Familia de Danny Trejo

  • Daniel Trejo (padre)
  • Alicia Rivera (madre)

Pareja de Danny Trejo

  • Debbie Shreve (1997-2009)

Hijos de Danny Trejo

  • Danny (n. 1981)
  • Gilbert (n. 1988)
  • Danielle (n. 1990)

Su actividad delictiva lo llevó a ser condenado a varios años de cárcel en la Prisión Estatal de San Quintín, donde participó en varios torneos de boxeo en los que salió como campeón. Su estancia en la cárcel le hizo cuestionarse sus acciones pasadas, en especial su adicción a las drogas, de la que pudo reponerse durante el tiempo que cumplió su condena.

Danny Trejo at the 33rd Annual Imagen Awards at the JW Marriott

Foto: Shutterstock

Al salir de la cárcel decidió participar en un programa para combatir la adicción a las drogas en jóvenes, y fue así como un día llegó al set de filmación de la película “Runaway Train”, donde de inmediato le fue ofrecido un papel como boxeador convicto.

Ese fue el inicio de una larga trayectoria como actor para Trejo, ya que desde entonces ha aparecido en decenas de películas y series de televisión interpretando a personajes intimidantes, a convictos, frecuentemente relacionados con el consumo de drogas o el boxeo.

En cine, ha destacado por interpretar el papel de Isador “Machete” Cortez en películas como “Spy Kids”, “Grindhouse” y “Machete”; también ha tenido participaciones especiales en televisión en las series “Baywatch”,  “Modern Family”, “The Flash” y “Dynasty”, entre otras.

Danny Trejo at 2007 Comic-Con International

Foto: Shutterstock

Participaciones en cine de Danny Trejo

AñoTítuloPersonaje
1985Runaway TrainBoxeador
1987Penitentiary IIISee Veer
1987The HiddenPreso
1987Death Wish 4: The CrackdownArt Sanella
1988BulletproofSharkey
1989Kinjite: Forbidden SubjectsPreso
1989Lock UpDelincuente
1989Bail OutMean
1989CageGuardaespaldas
1990GunsTong
1990Maniac Cop 2Preso
1990Marked for DeathHector
1991The Last HourSpider
1991Mi Vida LocaFrank
1991WhoreTatuador
1991WedlockPreso
1991Femme FataleToshi
1991Carnal CrimesChandra
1991Lonely HeartsCliente
1993Sunset GrillMexicano
1993Blood In Blood OutGeronimo
1993DoppelgangerHard Hat
1993Love, Cheat & StealCubano
1994Angel of DesireObrero
1995Dead BadgeBartender
1995The StrangerHawk
1995DesperadoNavajas
1995HeatTrejo
1996From Dusk till DawnRazor Charlie
1996Le JaguarKumare
1997Los LocosManuel Batista
1997AnacondaCazador
1997Con AirJohnny 23
1997Trojan WarScarface
1997DilemmaRudy Salazar
1998Point BlankWallace
1998The Replacement KillersCollins
1998Six Days, Seven NightsPierce
1998ChampionsMax Brito
1998SoundmanPapá de Duce
1999From Dusk till Dawn 2: Texas Blood MoneyRazor Eddie
1999InfernoJohnny Six Toes
2000From Dusk till Dawn 3: The Hangman’s DaughterRazor Charlie
2000Animal FactoryVito
2000Reindeer GamesJumpy
2001Spy KidsIsador “Machete” Cortez
2001Bubble BoySlim
2001SkippySicario
200213 Moons
2002The Salton SeaBill
2002Do It for Uncle MannyPedro
2002Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost DreamsIsador “Machete” Cortez
2002XXXEl Jefe
2002Beat the DevilBob
2002NightstalkerOficial Frank Luis
2003Spy Kids 3-D: Game OverIsador “Machete” Cortez
2003Once Upon a Time in MexicoCucuy
2003Double BladeEl Patrón
2004Anchorman: The Legend of Ron BurgundyBartender
2004LostEdward James Archer
2004Wake Up, Ron Burgundy: The Lost MovieBartender
2005All Souls DayVargas Díaz
2005Tennis, Anyone…?Héctor
2005The Curse of El CharroEl Charro
2005Chasing GhostsCarlos Santiago
2005High HopesShady
2005ChampionsÉl mismo
2005The Devil’s RejectsRondo
2005The Crow: Wicked PrayerHarold
2005Venice UndergroundPapi
2005Dreaming on Christmas
2006FurnaceFury
2006TV: The Movie
2006PropensityRoy
2006SherrybabyDean Walker
2006Living the DreamChuck
2006Danny Roane: First Time DirectorHéctor
2006Hood of Horror
2006Seven MummiesApache
2006Haunted PrisonSacerdote
2007Smiley FaceAlbert
2007GrindhouseIsador “Machete” Cortez
2007Delta FarceCarlos Santana
2007HalloweenIsmael Cruz
2007Battle for TerraElder Barum
2007The Blue RoseJunk
2007Urban JusticeEl Chivo
2007On Bloody Sunday
2008Valley of AngelsHector
2008The GrindNicholi Guzman
2008Through the ValleyDon Reyes
2008Richard III
2008The Art of TravelLimo Driver
2008I Am Somebody: No Chance in Hell
2008Jake’s CornerClint
2008RancheroCapone
2008ToxicAntoine
2008Alone in the Dark IIPerry
2008La LíneaMario
2008Necessary EvilBarro
2009Fanboys
2009The Haunted World of El SuperbeastoRico
2009Modus OperandiDirector Holiday
2009The Boys of Ghost Town
2009EyeborgsG-Man
2010The Killing JarJimmy
2010The MercenaryAroon
2010Shoot the HeroCrazy Joe
2010Shadows in ParadiseMatador
2010Boston GirlsTío Reggie
2010Pastor ShepherdPhil Harrison
2010Saint John of Las VegasBismarck
2010The Bill CollectorTío Frankie
2010Lean Like a CholoThe O.G.
2010Food StampsMr. Fernández
2010Dark GamesArchie
2010Project x 27Mondo
2010PredatorsCuchillo
2010North by El NorteUncle John
2010BeatdownMarcus
2010MacheteIsador “Machete” Cortez
2010Justin TimeMardock
2011Death Race 2Goldberg
2011Spy Kids: All the Time in the WorldIsador “Machete” Cortez
2011Violet & DaisyRuss
2011A Very Harold & Kumar 3D ChristmasMr. Pérez
2011House of the Rising SunCarlos
2012Bad AssFrank Vega
2012GhostquakeOrtiz
2012Breaking WindBilly Black
2012Mango BajitoCarson
2012RecoilDrayke Salgado
2012Rise of the ZombiesCaspian
2012Sushi GirlSchmo
2013Death Race 3: InfernoGoldberg
2013Ticket to VegasMr. Chich
2013The ClothPadre Connelly
2013Zombie HunterJesus
2013The ContractorJavier/Jorges Reyes
2013Dead in TombstoneGuerrero De La Cruz
2013Machete KillsIsador “Machete” Cortez
2013Top Cat: The MovieGriswald
2013Force of ExecutionJimmy Peanuts
2013Courier from ParadiseGuide Leo
2013ThrowdownTatoo
2013The InsomniacJairo Torres
2014A Voodoo PossessionKross
2014BulletFrank “Bullet” Marasco
2014Muppets Most WantedDanny Trejo
2014In the BloodBig Biz
2014Bad AssesFrank Vega
2014Reach MeVic
2014VengeanceJack
2014The Book of Life Luis “El Super Macho” Sanchez
2014Snap Shot
2014ReaperJack
2014PreggolandPedro
2015Snickers: The Brady BunchIsador “Machete” Cortez
2015Bad Asses on the BayouFrank Vega
2015VanishCarlos
2015The Burning DeadNight Wolf
2015L.A. SlasherTraficante de drogas
2015No Way OutDon Caceres
2015The Night CrewAguilar
2015Hope LostMarius
2015The Good, the Bad and the DeadMateo Perez
20153-Headed Shark AttackMax Burns
2015The Ridiculous 6Cicero
2016Range 15Él mismo
2016Juarez 2045Angel Malvado
2016Cyborg XCapitán Machine Gun
2016The PreyVega
2016Mostly Ghostly: One Night in Doom HouseMr. Morgo
2016StorksJasper
20161st StrikeManny Garcia
2017Avenge the CrowsAntonio
2017Bullets of Justice
2017BorderCrossÉl mismo
2017Cross WarsMuerte
2017All About the MoneyLuis Diego
2017Dead Again in TombstoneGuerrero de la Cruz
2017Maximum ImpactSanchez
2017MFKZBruce
2017Murder in the WoodsSheriff Lorenzo
2017China Test GirlsDionisio
2018Gone Are the DaysRiver Man
2018Fury of the Fist and the Golden FleeceNino Grande
2018Frat PackDirty
2018SilencerOcha
2018Death Race: Beyond AnarchyGoldberg
2018American NightmaresMr. Malevolent
2018#RoxyDirector Castillo
2018The Green GhostMaster Gin
2018The Zephyr Bones: The Arrow of Our YouthÉl mismo
2018La LloronaJorge
2018Big KillGen. Morales
2019The PreyVega
2019Grand-Daddy Day CareEduardo Hernandez
20193 from HellRondo
2019The Short History of the Long RoadMiguel
2019Dora and the Lost City of GoldBoots 
2019La Sombra del GatoGato
2020Remnants of the FallenOddvar Folsom
2020American Pie Presents: Girls’ RulesGarcia 
2020The FixerBenito ‘Benny’ Sanchez
2020Final KillFrancesco
2020Cover MeBig Mike

 

Danny Trejo at the "Rampage" Premiere at Microsoft Theater

Foto: Shutterstock

