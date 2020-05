View this post on Instagram

Four identical #babies who were born during the #COVID19 pandemic are finally home! Hudson, Harrison, Henry and Hardy were born at #TexasHealth Dallas on March 15. They spent 10 weeks in the #NICU and nearly a month in the Special Care Nursery. Jenny and Chris Marr, parents of natural, identical quads, had no history of #multiples in their family. Dr. Lauren Murray, an OB/GYN on the medical staff at Texas Health #Dallas, said there are only about 72 documented cases of spontaneous, identical quadruplets. #Quads #newborn #babylove #TexasHealthDallasProud #HospitalWeek