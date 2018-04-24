ÚLTIMA HORA: Tiroteo cerca de Home Depot en Dallas deja tres heridos, dos de ellos policías (VIDEO)

Redacción MundoHispánico

Dos oficiales de policía y un civil fueron heridos la tarde del martes en un tiroteo cerca de un Home Depot al norte de Dallas, Texas, reportó NBCDFW.

Varias fuentes dijeron a la estación que uno de los agentes falleció y que el otro está herido de gravedad. Aunque la policía no ha confirmado el dato.

De momento se desconoce cuál es la condición del civil, reportó la estación.

Las autoridades también informaron que aún buscan al presunto agresor y de momento no se han revelado más detalles sobre el incidente.

ESTA ES UNA NOTICIA EN DESARROLLO, REGRESA POR MÁS DETALLES EN BREVE.

