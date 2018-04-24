ÚLTIMA HORA: Tiroteo cerca de Home Depot en Dallas deja tres heridos, dos de ellos policías (VIDEO) Redacción MundoHispánico Posted 2 horas ago Dos oficiales de policía y un civil fueron heridos la tarde del martes en un tiroteo cerca de un Home Depot al norte de Dallas, Texas, reportó NBCDFW. Varias fuentes dijeron a la estación que uno de los agentes falleció y que el otro está herido de gravedad. Aunque la policía no ha confirmado el dato. We can confirm that two @DallasPD officers have been shot and critically wounded. We will provide updates as we get them. Please pray for our officers and their families. — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) April 24, 2018 A civilian was also shot in this incident. The condition of the civilian is unknown at this time. — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) April 24, 2018 De momento se desconoce cuál es la condición del civil, reportó la estación. TE PODRÍA INTERESAR: Arrestan a 56 inmigrantes indocumentados en casa de contrabandistas en Texas Las autoridades también informaron que aún buscan al presunto agresor y de momento no se han revelado más detalles sobre el incidente. Officer involved shooting at North Dallas Home Depot 2 Dallas PD officers critically wounded in shooting in north Dallas; suspect at largeSTORY: on.wfaa.com/2HnP8ut Posted by WFAA on Tuesday, April 24, 2018 ESTA ES UNA NOTICIA EN DESARROLLO, REGRESA POR MÁS DETALLES EN BREVE. ES TENDENCIA: