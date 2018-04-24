Dos oficiales de policía y un civil fueron heridos la tarde del martes en un tiroteo cerca de un Home Depot al norte de Dallas, Texas, reportó NBCDFW.

Varias fuentes dijeron a la estación que uno de los agentes falleció y que el otro está herido de gravedad. Aunque la policía no ha confirmado el dato.

We can confirm that two @DallasPD officers have been shot and critically wounded. We will provide updates as we get them. Please pray for our officers and their families.

— Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) April 24, 2018