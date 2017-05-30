Atlanta lanza su programa de Servicios de alimentación para el verano

La ciudad de Atlanta ha puesto en marcha su programa anual de Servicios de alimentación para el verano, del Departamento de Agricultura de los Estados Unidos.

La iniciativa, una asociación entre la Oficina de Servicios Humanos del Alcalde y la organización ‘Bright from the Start: Georgia’s Department of Early Care and Learning’, ofrece comidas nutritivas gratuitas a niños y adolescentes de escasos recursos durante los meses de verano, mientras las escuelas están cerradas.

El programa servirá un promedio de 4,480 comidas diarias a los niños en la comunidad de Atlanta.

Se espera que en total se sirvan unas 245,075 comidas para el final del verano.

Además, la ciudad operará el Programa de Alimentación Móvil por segundo año consecutivo.

Esta iniciativa ofrece un autobús que visitará 13 bibliotecas, tres complejos de apartamentos y dos piscinas para servir de 12,000 a 15,000 comidas adicionales este verano.

El programa comenzará el 5 de junio y se extenderá hasta el 28 de julio.

Aquí el listado de los lugares en los que se servirá comida:

A.D. Williams, 1154 James Jackson Pkwy

Adams Park Library, 2231 Campbellton Rd SW

Adamsville Recreation Center, 3201 M.L. King, Jr. Drive

Adamsville-Collier Heights Branch, 3424 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive

Anthony Flanagan Recreation Center, 3240 West Manor Circle SW

Ariel Bowen United Methodist Church, 384 Arthur Street, SW

Atlanta Ballet’s Ailey Camp, 300 East Lake Boulevard

Atlanta Police Athletic League, 120 Anderson Ave

Berean 7th Day Adventist Church, 294 Hamilton E. Homes Drive, SW

Bessie Branham Recreation, 2051 Delano Drive, NE

Bowen Cultural Enrichment Center, 211 Arthur Langford Jr. Drive

Cathedral of Faith, 1159 Avon Avenue, SW

Center for Visually Impaired, 739 West Peachtree Street NW

Center of Hope Thomasville, 1835 Henry Thomas Drive, SE

Central Library and Library Systems Headquarters, One Margaret Mitchell Square

Central Park Cheer & Dance Camp, 400 Merrits Ave, NE

CHI Montessio Academy Inc., 2407 Cascade Road

Clark Atlanta University, 223 James P. Brawley Dr.

Cleveland Avenue Branch, 47 Cleveland Avenue SW

Coan Park, 1530 Woodbine Ave, NE

Collier Park, 3691 Collier Drive

Columbia at South River Gardens, 3450 Forrest Park Road, SW

Constitution Apartments, 960 Forrest Park Road

Dogwood Branch, 1838 Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy NW

Dunbar Recreation, 477 Windsor Street, SW

East Atlanta Branch, 400 Flat Shoals Ave, SE

Grant Park, 537 Park Ave.

Grove Park Recreation, 750 Francis Place

H.O.P.E Summer Enrichment Program, 1430 Bouldercrest Rd.

Haitain Ministries Church Inc., 930 Custer Ave.

Hillside Chapel & International Truth Center, 2450 Cascade Rd. SW

James Orange Oakland Recreation, 1305 Oakland Drive, SW

John A. White Park Pool, 1101 Cascade Cir SW

Langford Recreation Center, 161 Arthur Langford Jr. Place, SW

Light of the World Christian, 542 Moreland Ave.

Martin L. King Jr. Branch, 409 John Wesley Dobbs Ave.

Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation, 90 Boulevard, NE

Mathematics & Technology Help Inc., 3676 Stone Road

Metropolitan Library, 1332 Metropolitan Parkway

Mount Sinai M.B. Church, 422 Merritts Ave.

Northwest Branch at Scotts Crossing, 2489 Perry Boulevard NW

Peachtree Hills, 308 Peachtree Hills

Perkerson Park, 770 Deckner Ave., SW

Pittman Park, 950 Garibaldi Ave.

Ponce De Leon Branch, 980 Ponce de Leon Ave.

Powell Pool at Mozley Park, 1690 M.L.K. Jr Dr NW

Rosel Fann, 365 Cleveland Ave, SE

Salvation Army at Kroc Center, 967 Dewey St. SW

Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club at Fuqua, 405 Lovejoy St.

Shy Temple CME Church, 2012 Memorial Drive SE

South Bend Park, 1955 Compton Drive, SE

Southwest Arts Center, 915 New Hope Road SW

Washington Natatorium, 102 Ollie Street NW

Washington Park Branch, 1116 M.L.K. Jr Dr.

West End Branch, 525 Peeples St SW

West End Family Life Community Center, 1191 Donnelly Ave.

West End Performing Arts Center, 945 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. SW

West Highlands (Columbia Crest), 1903 Drew Pl NW

Zaban Recreation, 241 Daniel Ave.

Para más información, puede llamar al: 404-546-3069