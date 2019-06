🇩🇪 Two German armed forces Eurofighter jets have collided and crashed in the Müritz area of north-eastern Germany.

Local media showed footage of the smoke from both planes after they had hit the ground. The two planes were based at Laage near Rostock pic.twitter.com/Cnj1ALBCPm

— International Anticrisis Center (@iaccenters_en) June 24, 2019