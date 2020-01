Brevard County man is believed to be the long elusive 'Pillowcase Rapist' wanted for attacking over 40 women in Florida in the 1980's. Investigators say he would use a pillowcase to hide his identity when breaking into women's homes. #FOX35 @fox35orlando https://t.co/1ZdEc11b3y

— Amy Kaufeldt (@Fox35Amy) January 21, 2020