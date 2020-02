Camarera recibe $5 mil de propina como parte de un desafío viral

Challenge accepted…..@ErnieBochJr took on @DonnieWahlberg #2020tipchallenge and left a waitress at the Seaglass restaurant in Salisbury a $5000 tip! @ChristineMNews sits with the recipient, see how she plans on using the money. #payitforward #2020tip @boston25 pic.twitter.com/eAK41sVDfk

— x-Chetan Rakieten (@chetanrakieten) February 4, 2020