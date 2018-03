Trump saluda al condado de Orange que se alzó contra políticas “santuario”

El presidente, Donald Trump, aplaudió hoy el movimiento del condado de Orange, en California, que se rebeló este martes contra las políticas “santuario” del estado.



My Administration stands in solidarity with the brave citizens in Orange County defending their rights against California's illegal and unconstitutional Sanctuary policies. California's Sanctuary laws….

….release known dangerous criminals into communities across the State. All citizens have the right to be protected by Federal law and strong borders.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2018