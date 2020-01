Critical Incident Video – Imperial Ave.

***Graphic Content Warning***Please Read Before Watching***The Following Video is Not Appropriate for All Viewers***Viewer Discretion is Advised*** The following is footage from body worn cameras that recorded a critical incident that occurred on July 16th, 2019. In this critical incident, members of the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of family fight that escalated to a possible gang fight. We are releasing this video at this time because the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office wants our community to have as much information as possible regarding our critical incidents. Our mission is to serve and protect the community. This mission is fulfilled in partnership with the people who live and work in our community. Honesty and transparency are crucial to achieving this goal. A Spanish subtitled version will also be released. This incident occurred and affected members of our community whose primary language is Spanish. We serve the entire community.

Posted by Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department on Thursday, August 22, 2019