View this post on Instagram

“El Mayor”. Interestingminds #7 . So, for years I have seen this fascinating Man on Telemundo. I’ve always wanted to know his deal. Pentagrams, Fire, Skulls & Amulets. Today I had the good FORTUNE to have brought him & his incredible infomercials up to a Friend who knew exactly who he was based on my description. She was able to Translate and tell me who he is; Brujo Mayor. I am beyond excited to dig in & learn all about this Modern Day Nostradamus/ Gandalph Man who sells talismans & predictions. I had to make him todays subject 🔮 . . #rejected#collage#digitalcollage#PDX#PDXart#notuptosnuff#ilikeit#portlandcollage#pdxartist#outlet#visualart#digitalart#weird#fine#whatevs#makeart#surrealism#portland#instagramartists#popart#brujomayor#elbrujomayor#rad#voodooshitrightthere#magicman#magik#elmayor#fortuneteller#excited