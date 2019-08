A single prop KR2 plane is safely on the ground after having to make an emergency landing on SR7/138th at 8:15a this morning due to a fuel system malfunction. No injuries to anyone involved. Troopers helped push the plane clear the roadway. #WhenYouThinkYouveSeenItAll pic.twitter.com/JIUYWs7kKc

— Trooper Johnna Batiste (@wspd1pio) August 1, 2019