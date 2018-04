¡Puros clásicos! ‘Naves’ históricas son exhibidas en ‘Carros en la Capital’

On exhibit! Our annual Cars at the Capital exhibition launches today in Washington, D.C. on the National Mall. The first car on display is the iconic “Ferrari” from the movie Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. Although it might be the most famous Ferrari in America, it isn’t a Ferrari at all. Built by Neil Glassmoyer and Mark Goyette in 1985, the Modena Spyder California, was a replica car that featured a custom tube frame, 302 Ford V8 and fiberglass body. Follow along for more and check the link in the bio for info on the exhibit! #CATC2018 #DRIVEHISTORY #poweredbypennzoil #Pennzoil @Pennzoil @Shell @HagertyClassicCars @shell_ontheroad #QuakerState #Driversclub #Classiccar #Ferris #FerrisBueller #Ferrisbuellersdayoff #Ferrari #CalSpider #FerrariCalifornia #Ferrari250 #Leisurerules #WashingtonDC #NationalMall #NationalHistoricVehicleRegister #carsatthecapital

