62 unique Mustangs joined together to celebrate the #10MillionthMustang. Watch the entire recreation of the iconic 1966 one million photo come together in our Story! #Ford #Mustang #FordMustang #10MillionthMustang #2018 #MustangTrivia

A post shared by Ford Motor Company (@ford) on Aug 8, 2018 at 4:01pm PDT