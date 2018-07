Mustang GT Eagle Squadron, el carro inspirado en aviones de guerra

@fosgoodwood attendees are in for a treat this weekend. @vaughngittinjr will pilot his one-of-a-kind #FordMustang equipped with a #FordPerformance supercharger to the top of the famous hill climb this weekend. The #ESMustang will be auctioned off to benefit the Experimental Aircraft Association's youth programs.

A post shared by Ford Performance (@fordperformance) on Jul 12, 2018 at 11:53am PDT