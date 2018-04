Morgan Aero GT, el brutal auto del que solo se harán ocho ejemplares

Just a few weeks after we unveiled the Aero GT at the Geneva International Motor Show, we are delighted to reveal that the first car has been finished at our Pickersleigh Road factory. Destined for Revolutions Scotland, this first example is finished in Miami Blue and features black interior trim and a black carbon fibre hard top. The Aero GT is our most striking road-going model to date, and we are thrilled to see the first one has been chosen in an equally striking paint choice #AeroGT #InsideMorgan

A post shared by Morgan Motor Company (@morganmotor) on Apr 4, 2018 at 1:40am PDT