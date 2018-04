Miss Belvedere, el increíble auto enterrado durante 50 años (VIDEO)

#missBelvedere as she sits today. Still in limbo. Still in the hands of Dwight Foster of Ultra One, a New Jersey manufacturer of a rust-removing chemical that’s claimed to be safe for the surfaces (like paint) since 2009. The car is said to be paper thin and ready to fall apart. The #smithsonian has turned her down as a donation and the city of #tulsaOklahoma doesn't want her back. I wonder where she will end up. #forwardLook #mopar #1957 #plymouth #hamb #rusty #barnfind #muddyholeinthegroundfind #floodCar

A post shared by Clean Cut Creations (@cleancutcreations) on Mar 29, 2015 at 9:00pm PDT