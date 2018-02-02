Millonario conducirá el único Aston Martin Valkyrie hecho con material de la Luna MiMundo Motor Posted 38 mins ago Tener un exclusivo Aston Martin Valkyrie ya es un privilegio, pero un millonario no se conformó con eso, sino que ordenó hacerlo con material de la Luna. Sí, como lo lees: con material lunar. Un usuario de Instagram llamado Kris Singh, quien según su perfil es socio encargado de una compañía de inversión privada, anunció ayer en esa red social que la pintura de su superauto tendrá un ingrediente espacial. BIG ANNOUNCEMENT!!! My visit to Aston Martin was very inspiring. A few weeks ago @milesnurnberger had commented to me that a spec we were discussing reminded him of a Space Ship. I immediately responded, “The Valkyrie makes a Space Ship look like a Car!” 😆👍 That got me thinking… How do I raise the bar of my spec to be worthy of Valkyrie level? 🤔 If ever there was a machine that could grip the ground and rip around the craters of the Moon like it’s on rails, it would be the Aston Martin Valkyrie. Unfortunately, science won’t allow me to be the first person to drive on the Moon (gravity is still an issue, they say), but nothing is stopping me from bringing the Moon to my Valkyrie!! 🌚 I have sourced, gotten proper verification, and purchased an actual Rock from the Moon which will be ground to dust and used as a key ingredient in Karosserie Lunar Red which will be the color of my Aston Martin Valkyrie. This will be the first car ever to feature a paint formula that includes actual ingredients from #SPACE !!! Thank You to everyone at @astonmartinlagonda, @redbullracing and Karosserie in Wayne, PA. More renderings will be released in the coming weeks and months. We will also document and share some of the process of making actual Moon Rock part of this very special color being developed exclusively for the most special car of my lifetime: The Aston Martin Valkyrie. 🙏👽🙏 Thanks to 🖍@marcovanoverbeeke🖍 for helping refine my spec and providing me with renderings and thanks to 🌠@capitolsunset🌠 for setting the mood of the image on the Moon. More to come!! #ToTheMoonAndBack #🌚 🙏😆🙏 ______________________________________________________ #AstonMartin #Valkyrie #AstonMartinValkyrie #Moon #MoonRock #KarosserieLunarRed #KrisSingh #Red #BloodRedMoon #ToTheMoonAndBack #ComingSoon #2019 #RaiseTheBar #NASA #RedBull #RedBullRacing #AdrianNewey #MarekReichman #MilesNurnberger #AndyPalmer #AstonMartinRules #GameChanger #LunarRed #F1 #AstonMartinLive #RedWillNeverBeTheSame #TheRedOfAllReds #BLESSED ______________________________________________________ PS – No information or details regarding my source, purchase price, weight of the Moon Rock, or other, will be shared. A post shared by Kris Singh (@lamborghiniks) on Feb 1, 2018 at 4:48am PST Kris comentó que si alguna vez hubiese una máquina que pudiese agarrarse al suelo y desgarrar los cráteres de la Luna como si rodara sobre rieles, sería el Aston Martin Valkyrie. Desafortunadamente, dijo, la ciencia no le permitirá ser la primera persona en conducir un superauto en la Luna, pero nada le impide llevar la Luna a su Valkyrie. No te pierdas: El Mustang Match 1 con sello de ‘El Gallo de Oro’ Entonces, explicó, investigó, se asesoró y compró una roca verdadera de la Luna, que se convertirá en polvo y se utilizará como ingrediente clave en el ‘Karosserie Lunar Red’, el color de su Aston Martin Valkyrie. “¡Este será el primer auto que tenga una fórmula de pintura que incluya ingredientes reales del espacio!”, expresó el inversor, quien seguro no tendrá problemas para pagar toda esa labor. Kris publicó dos diseños del superdeportivo en el espacio, y prometió que en los próximos meses difundiría más imágenes del procedimiento para crear el color con polvo lunar. I have a pretty big and very wild Aston Martin Valkyrie announcement coming tomorrow! 😆 🌑🌹🌑 #GetReady This Time We Are Going #ToTheMoon ______________________________________________________ #AstonMartin #Valkyrie #AstonMartinValkyrie #Moon #Red #KarosserieLunarRed #ComingSoon #Miami #MiamiBeach #305 #SouthBeach #AdrianNewey #MarekReichman #MilesNurnberger #AndyPalmer #GameChanger #NextLevel #AlwaysRaisingTheBar #TheyllNeverKeepUp #KrisSingh #Lunar #LunarEclipse #Red #Fire #Earth #Spaceship #SPACE #StayTuned #BLESSED A post shared by Kris Singh (@lamborghiniks) on Jan 31, 2018 at 6:36pm PST El increíble Valkyrie acompañará en el garaje a su Pagani Huayra BC, Lamborghini Veneno, Koenigsegg Agera XS y muchos más. Según Carscoops, el Valkyrie montará un motor V12 6.5 litros de aspiración natural y una batería de Rimac que le permitirá generar aproximadamente 1,130 hp. ¡Una bestialidad! En la publicación de Kris en Instagram, los usuarios han comentado: “Esto es épico, si lo haces será histórico”, “así que no solo tendrás un Valkyrie, sino el Valkyrie más impresionante del mundo”, “qué locura”, “felicidades, polvo lunar en la pintura, santo Dios”, “imagina ser así de rico”, “esto es otro nivel por completo”. With the upcoming changes to regulations, this is not just the Greatest of all Time, this is the Greatest that will Ever Be. The Aston Martin & RedBull Racing Valkyrie. 🏆 🇬🇧🏆 If you don’t get it yet, don’t worry. You will. _______________________________________________________ #AstonMartin #Valkyrie #AstonMartinValkyrie #RedBull #RedBullRacing #AdrianNewey #MarekReichman #MilesNurnberger #AndyPalmer #TheGreatestOfAllTime #THEGOAT #AMRB001 #KrisSingh #BLESSED A post shared by Kris Singh (@lamborghiniks) on Jan 29, 2018 at 11:39pm PST Getty Images