Mecánico gringo celebra triunfo hispano tras decisión judicial

I’ve really tried to avoid focusing any additional attention on these idiots that mistreated Jose Caballero and his family but I gotta say I was happy to hear that justice was being served today when they were all charged with 3rd degree felonies 😬 #karma 😅 — “Wyatt Dee Pack of Tremonton, who was seen yelling at and harassing the family on a widely viewed YouTube video, has been charged in 1st District Court with rioting, a third-degree felony. He was also charged with threat or use of a dangerous weapon in a fight, two counts of assault, theft by extortion, and issuing a threat of violence.”

A post shared by Dave Sparks (@heavydsparks) on Jul 18, 2018 at 10:11pm PDT