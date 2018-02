I used to hate Valentine’s day…… but your love has been relentless… like Christ… you love me like Christ…. I can’t thank you enough for your patience and mercy… now I love romance… slow songs… flowers… anything you do. I am so blessed to be your wife… I am in love with your heart, character, eyes, tan skin, hair, dry humor, Work ethic, creativity and dedication…. I didn’t know what I wanted in a man… it was so distorted from pain and bad experiences… I couldn’t have imagined someone so wonderful. Thank you for being part of my healing process and waiting until I could receive all of you. I am blessed today and always. Te amo pa @abelsworship (en español en Facebook) pc: @linoquintana

A post shared by Rosie Rivera / Sister Samalia (@rosieriveraoficial) on Feb 14, 2018 at 11:00am PST