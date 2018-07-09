Lamborghini Huracán se quemó por completo en gasolinera (FOTOS) MiMundo Motor Posted 36 mins ago Un superauto tuvo un trágico final en Estados Unidos: un Lamborghini Huracán se quemó en una gasolinera y quedó totalmente destruido. El suceso se registró en la noche del sábado en una estación de servicio en St. Louis, Missouri, luego de que la ‘nave’ participara en el Rally Goldrush, informó este lunes Carscoops. Luego del evento, el dueño del Lamborghini Huracán Performante conducía a casa junto a un amigo quien manejaba un Gallardo Spyder, pero decidieron pasar por la gasolinera. RECOMENDADO: MRV 6.2, la bestia militar de Mercedes Mientras los dos se encontraban dentro de la tienda de la estación, notaron “una bola de fuego masiva por la ventana”, según publicó Parker Gelber, propietario del Gallardo, en su cuenta en Instagram. Yes, that was myself and my friend with the two Lamborghinis at the gas station last night. We were out driving for a bit and I needed to go get gas. The blue Lamborghini pulled up right behind me. He decided to go in to get us waters and while I was trying to pay for my gas at the pump there was a card error, so I also went inside. As soon as we walked in, we saw a massive fireball out the window. We all ran out of the gas station to the other side of the road. At this point, we had no idea what happened or who’s car(s) were on fire. We dialed 911 and when the fire was out you could see that his car was completely burned down, ours just covered in ash. While talking to police and firefighters a man ran up and said he saw what happened. He was recording the cars to show his friends and caught a guy driving off with a gas pump still in his car. The pump sprayed fuel directly into the Huracan’s engine bay and it instantly ignited. Police found the guy that did it and everything will be taken care of. Just thankful we all got away safe and it didn’t escalate into a bigger fire. Video of the van – swipe left A post shared by Parker Gelber (@parker.exotics) on Jul 8, 2018 at 1:00pm PDT En ese momento, contó en la publicación, no tenían ni idea de qué sucedía y cuál auto se incendiaba, por lo que salieron corriendo al otro lado de la carretera y llamaron al 911. Cuando la policía y los bomberos llegaron al lugar, ya era demasiado tarde: el Lamborghini Huracán se quemó por completo y quedó destrozado. Un aficionado de los autos, quien grababa las espectaculares bestias italianas mientras sus dueños estaban dentro de la estación de servicio, también registró la causa del accidente. Parker dijo que el aficionado grabó cuando una miniván Chrysler se alejó de la gasolinera con la manguera de combustible todavía conectada al tanque. TE PUEDE INTERESAR: Confirman muerte de cantante mexicano en terrible accidente (FOTOS) Al parecer, tras desprenderse, la manguera roció de gasolina al Huracán azul y, casi al instante, se prendió en fuego el compartimiento del motor. We are happy to report that no one was hurt in yesterdays fire at a gas station in St. Louis involving a goldRush Rally Lamborghini Performante. Two Lamborghinis pulled in to refuel at this Mobil 1 Station. The owners went inside to pay as a minivan ripped off a fuel pump while exiting the station. Swipe to last video to see the minivan ripping out the Fuel Pump. ⛽️ #goldrushrally #grx2018 #lamborghini #performante A post shared by goldRush Rally (@goldrushrally) on Jul 8, 2018 at 12:12pm PDT Aparentemente, la policía identificó al conductor de la miniván y se acordó que “todo se solucionará”, según escribió Parker, quien dijo estar “agradecido” de que todos “salieron a salvo” y no se convirtiera en un incendio mayor. En una publicación de GoldRushRally en la misma red social, los organizadores dijeron: “Estamos felices de informar que nadie resultó herido en el incendio de ayer”. El Gallardo Spyder que estuvo frente al Huracán Performante durante el accidente solo quedó “cubierto de cenizas”. ES TENDENCIA: