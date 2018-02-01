Juan Rivera ‘presume’ a su hijo, pero sale regañado por lo que hizo en el auto (VIDEO) MiMundo Motor Posted 8 horas ago ¿Irresponsable? Atacan a hermano de Jenni por lo que hizo con su hijo Juan Rivera quería ‘presumir’ que su hijo ‘va que vuela’ para ministro de la iglesia, pero al final terminó regañado. El menor de los Rivera compartió un video en el que va acompañado de su hijo en el auto, pero aunque los usuarios aplaudieron el mensaje del menor, no dejaron pasar un detalle que notaron en la grabación. #AMEN Preach it #SQUEEET A post shared by Juan Rivera (@juanriveramusic) on Jan 31, 2018 at 7:42am PST Y es que el niño mientras hablaba a la cámara cuando su papá lo grababa, aparentemente no traía puesto el cinturón de seguridad. “Que tu hijo se ponga su cinturón, es muy importante Juan, el cinturón salva vidas”, le recordó un seguidor. Haz completado mi ROMPRE CABEZAS….. Eres la MAS IMPORTANTE de las PIEZAS…🎶🎶🎶🎶🎶 #ELLA #BENDECIDO #ALGOCHIDA jajajaja A post shared by Juan Rivera (@juanriveramusic) on Dec 31, 2017 at 12:32pm PST Algo en lo que coincidieron otros más: “Que se ponga su cinturón de seguridad please”, “cinturón de seguridad honey”, “¿y el cinturón de seguridad?”, “los amo chicos… ¿pero por qué no usa cinturón de seguridad?”. CASI COMPLETOS!!! Como faltaba mi #YOSOYJOHNNY lo reemplazamos temporalmente con este compa jajajajajja. MI FAMILIA ES MI TESORO!!! #BENDECIDO A post shared by Juan Rivera (@juanriveramusic) on Feb 1, 2018 at 11:21am PST Mientras que otros le pidieron que mejor se concentrara en conducir: “Juan ponte a manejar y enfócate en el volante, y ponle el cinturón, yo sé que Dios nos ayuda, pero del ticket no te salvas… sigue apoyando a tus hijos, qué mejor que acercarlos a Dios”. Lee también: Revelan lo que costó el lujoso auto que le dio Mayeli a Lupillo Rivera (FOTOS Y VIDEO) “¡Mijo por favor practica la seguridad! ¿Cinturón de seguridad? ¿Grabando mientras conduce? Vamos, muchas familias han perdido a sus familiares por conducir imprudentemente. Detén el vehículo, grábalo y asegúralo”. Aunque otra usuaria lo felicitó: “Buena enseñanza @juanriveramusic también gracias por enseñarlo a hablar español y que nunca olviden sus raíces”. De lo MAS PRECIADO de nuestro mundo a Ud y los Suyos!!! FELIZ NAVIDAD, BENDICIONES A TODOS!!! #COMPLETE #FAMILIA A post shared by Juan Rivera (@juanriveramusic) on Dec 25, 2017 at 3:16am PST Las críticas fueron tantas que en un siguiente video, el menor ya aparecía con el cinturón de seguridad puesto. FELIZ Y BENDECIDO DIA!! Genesis 22:1 (NKJV) 22 Now it came to pass after these things that God tested Abraham, and said to him, “Abraham!” And he said, “Here I am.” Tests. Each one is different, but they all have one thing in common; we need to pass them if we wish to be promoted to the next level. Very few of us like tests. But they're a part of life, whether we're school children or adults who have long since graduated school. In school, we are given many, many tests. We have quizzes, tests and exams. Each type has increasing levels of difficulty and requires more preparation to get a sufficient grade to pass it. And when we pass all of the required tests, we get promoted to the next grade. And so it is also with God. We get tested. We pass or we fail. If we pass, we move on. If we fail, we get to take that same test over again. The tests God puts before us can be of many varieties. Some might test our faith. Others might test our obedience. And still others might test us to see if we have learned a specific thing that He is trying to teach us; finances, relationships, humility, etc. We can usually tell if we have failed a specific test because we will find ourselves going through the same kind of situation repeatedly. If we make the wrong choices, we get to do it again. If we make the right choices, and we pass that test, we get to move on. So, are we finding ourselves going through the same kind of situations over and over again? Does the thing we're facing right now look like the thing we faced last month or last year? Are we making the same choices and decisions we made in the past? And do we keep getting the same results as we have always gotten? Maybe it's time to change some things up, brush up on our listening skills and ace this test we're taking over and over, so we can pass it and graduate! A post shared by Juan Rivera (@juanriveramusic) on Feb 1, 2018 at 8:17am PST Solo para aclarar. 