Para jefazos: Imponente ‘troca’ Ram 1500 tuneada

AEV's 4" DualSport SC Suspension System for the 2013-18 Ram 1500 introduces revolutionary design concepts and innovative engineering achievements to the aftermarket world of IFS suspension systems. AEV's lineup of DualSport Suspension Systems have long been synonymous with the unprecedented combination of ride quality, handling and off-road performance. Every suspension component included with this system is designed specifically for the RAM 1500 with the intent to preserve OE geometry and compensate for the additional ride height. Our 4mm stamped steel skid plate is perfectly formed to adjust the mounting point of your front differential to provide the maximum ground clearance while still maintaining amazing ride quality, on and off-road.

