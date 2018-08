It doesn't look like much, but this pile of rust is a car I've wondered about for years now. It's the only 1967 Shelby notchback built. Lost for 50 years and now is ready for restoration. #millions #shelbygt500 #shelbylittlered #barrettjackson #shelby

A post shared by Jason Schimonsky (@js_design.arts) on Aug 18, 2018 at 4:24pm PDT