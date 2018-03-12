Gana entradas para la Auto Club 400 de la serie NASCAR en California MiMundo Motor Posted 43 mins ago MundoHispánico y Nascar te llevan a disfrutar de toda la adrenalina de la competición de autos en Auto Club Speedway en Fontana, California el domingo 18 de Marzo, en la continuación de la serie Monster de Nascar. ¡Participar en el concurso MIMUNDO MOTOR MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP SERIES RACE es muy fácil! Simplemente comenta este post e indica que te gustaría ganar un paquete familiar de entradas para el NASCAR en el circuito de Auto Club Speedway en Fontana el domingo 18 de Marzo de 2018. Los participantes serán responsables de cualquier alojamiento y/o transporte hacia y desde el circuito de Auto Club Speedway en Fontana. El premio es un paquete familiar de cinco (5) boletos para la carrera. Se seleccionarán dos (2) ganadores y cada uno recibirá un (1) paquete familiar que contiene cinco (5) boletos de admisión a la carrera. Los ganadores serán contactados vía mensaje privado para obtener información de contacto para finalizar la distribución del boleto. Si los ganadores seleccionados no pueden ser contactados y confirmados antes de las 11:00 a.m. hora del este del jueves, 15 de Marzo de 2018, se contactará con los finalistas del segundo lugar y así sucesivamente hasta que los ganadores puedan ser contactados. Los boletos se enviarán por correo ‘express’ a los ganadores antes de la carrera. * Esta campaña no está patrocinada o administrada por Facebook o asociada con ella de ninguna manera. * Getty Images MIMUNDO MOTOR MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP SERIES RACE CAMPAIGN OFFICIAL RULES NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. ALL FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS APPLY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. Agreement to Rules: By participating, the Contestant (“You”) agree to be fully unconditionally bound by these Rules, and You represent and warrant that you meet the eligibility requirements. In addition, You agree to accept the decisions of a Cox Enterprises, Inc. d / b / a Cox Media Group, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and MundoHispánico (“Sponsor”) and each of their respective Affiliated Companies as final and binding as it relates to the content of this Campaign2. Campaign Period: Entries will be accepted online starting on Tuesday, March 13, 2017 between 12:00AM EST and ending Thursday, 13, 2018 by 11:00AM EST. All online entries must be received by Thursday, March 15, 2018 at 11:00AM EST. Sponsor will be the official timekeeper of the campaign. How to Enter: The Campaign must be entered by submitting a comment on the MIMundo Motor Facebook Page (www.facebook.com/MiMundoMotorPage. Written entries will also be accepted at mimundomotorpage@gmail.com. The entry must fulfill all Campaign requirements, as specified, to be eligible to win a prize. Entries that are incomplete or do not adhere to the rules or specifications may be disqualified at the sole discretion of Sponsor. You may enter only once. You must provide the information requested. You may not enter more times than indicated by using multiple email addresses, identities, or devices in an attempt to circumvent the rules. If You use fraudulent methods or otherwise attempt to circumvent the rules, your submission may be removed from eligibility at the sole discretion of Sponsor. Eligibility: Subject to the additional restrictions below, the MIMUNDO MOTOR MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP SERIES RACE CAMPAIGN (the “Campaign”) is open to legal residents of the United States, who are 18 years or older at the time of entry. Employees of Cox Enterprises, Inc. d / b / a The Atlanta Journal-Constitution ( “Sponsor”) and MundoHispánico, and each of their respective Affiliated Companies, parents, subsidiaries, and advertising and promotional agencies (collectively, the “Released Parties” ), and the family members of, and any persons domiciled With, any such employees are not eligible to enter or to win. The term “family members” includes spouses, parents, grandparents, siblings, children, grandchildren and in-laws, Regardless of Where They Live. Prizes: The Winner(s) of the Campaign (the “Winner”) will receive one (1) family pack of five (5) admission tickets to the MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP SERIES RACE on March 15, 2018 at the Auto Club 400 (9300 Cherry Ave. Fontana, CA 92335) with an approximate value of $250. Actual/appraised value may differ at time of prize award. The specifics of the prize shall be solely determined by Sponsor. No cash or other prize substitution shall be permitted except at Sponsors discretion. The prize is nontransferable. Any and all prize-related expenses, including without limitation any and all federal, state, and/or local taxes, shall be the sole responsibility of Winner. No substitution of prize or transfer/assignment of prize to others or request for the cash equivalent by Winner is permitted. Acceptance of prize constitutes permission for Sponsor to use Winner’s name, likeness, and entry for purposes of advertising and trade without further compensation, unless prohibited by law. Winners must arrange travel to Auto Club Speedway independent of this contest. No travel or accommodations are offered as part of the Campaign. Odds: The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Winner(s) Selection and Notification: Winner(s) will be selected by a random drawing under the supervision of Sponsor. Winner(s) will be notified by private message on Facebook immediately following selection of Winner(s). Sponsor shall have no liability for Winner’s failure to receive notices due to spam, junk e-mail or other security settings or for Winner’s provision of incorrect or otherwise non-functioning contact information. If Winner(s) cannot be contacted, is ineligible, fails to claim the prize within two hours (2 hours) from the time award notification was sent, or fails to timely return a completed and executed declaration and release as required, the prize may be forfeited and an alternate Winner selected. Receipt by Winner(s) of the prize offered in this Campaign is conditioned upon compliance with any and all federal, state, and local laws and regulations. ANY VIOLATION OF THESE OFFICIAL RULES BY WINNER (AT SPONSOR’S SOLE DISCRETION) WILL RESULT IN WINNER’S DISQUALIFICATION AS WINNER(S) OF THE CAMPAIGN, AND ALL PRIVILEGES AS WINNER(S) WILL BE IMMEDIATELY TERMINATED. Rights Granted by You: By entering this content (e.g., photo, video, text, etc.), You understand and agree that Mundo Hispanico, anyone acting on behalf of Mundo Hispanico, and Mundo Hispanico’s licensees, successors, and assigns, shall have the right, where permitted by law, to print, publish, broadcast, distribute, and use in any media now known or hereafter developed, in perpetuity and throughout the World, without limitation, your entry, name, portrait, picture, voice, likeness, image, statements about the Campaign, and biographical information for news, publicity, information, trade, advertising, public relations, and promotional purposes. without any further compensation, notice, review, or consent. Terms & Conditions: Mundo Hispanico reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Campaign should virus, bug, non-authorized human intervention, fraud, or other cause beyond Mundo Hispanico’s control corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, or proper conduct of the Campaign. In such case, Mundo Hispanico may select the Winner from all eligible entries received prior to and/or after (if appropriate) the action taken by Mundo Hispanico. Mundo Hispanico reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual who tampers or attempts to tamper with the entry process or the operation of the Campaign or website or violates these Terms & Conditions. Mundo Hispanico has the right, in its sole discretion, to maintain the integrity of the Campaign, to void votes for any reason, including, but not limited to: multiple entries from the same user from different IP addresses; multiple entries from the same computer in excess of that allowed by Campaign rules; or the use of bots, macros, scripts, or other technical means for entering. Any attempt by an entrant to deliberately damage any website or undermine the legitimate operation of the Campaign may be a violation of criminal and civil laws. Should such attempt be made, Mundo Hispanico reserves the right to seek damages to the fullest extent permitted by law. Limitation of Liability: By entering, You agree to release and hold harmless Mundo Hispanico and its subsidiaries, affiliates, advertising and promotion agencies, partners, representatives, agents, successors, assigns, employees, officers, and directors from any liability, illness, injury, death, loss, litigation, claim, or damage that may occur, directly or indirectly, whether caused by negligence or not, from: (i) such entrant’s participation in the Campaign and/or his/her acceptance, possession, use, or misuse of any prize or any portion thereof; (ii) technical failures of any kind, including but not limited to the malfunction of any computer, cable, network, hardware, or software, or other mechanical equipment; (iii) the unavailability or inaccessibility of any transmissions, telephone, or Internet service; (iv) unauthorized human intervention in any part of the entry process or the Promotion; (v) electronic or human error in the administration of the Promotion or the processing of entries. Disputes: THIS Campaign IS GOVERNED BY THE LAWS OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA AND THE STATE OF GEORGIA, WITHOUT RESPECT TO CONFLICT OF LAW DOCTRINES. As a condition of participating in this Campaign, participant agrees that any and all disputes that cannot be resolved between the parties, and causes of action arising out of or connected with this Campaign, shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, exclusively before a court located in the state of Georgia having jurisdiction. Further, in any such dispute, under no circumstances shall participant be permitted to obtain awards for, and hereby waives all rights to, punitive, incidental, or consequential damages, including reasonable attorney’s fees, other than participant’s actual out-of-pocket expenses (i.e. costs associated with entering this Campaign). Participant further waives all rights to have damages multiplied or increased. Privacy Policy: Information submitted with an entry is subject to the Privacy Policy stated on the Mundo Hispanico website. To read the Privacy Policy, visit www.mundohispanico.com. Winners List: To obtain a copy of the Winner’s name or a copy of these Official Rules, mail your request along with a stamped, self-addressed envelope to: MundoHispánico, 223 Perimeter Center Parkway, Atlanta, GA, USA. Requests must be received by no later than Thursday, March15, 2018 Sponsor: The Sponsor of the Campaign is Cox Enterprises, Inc. d / b / a Cox Media Group, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and MundoHispánico, 223 Perimeter Center Parkway, Atlanta, GA 30346, USA. Facebook: The Campaign hosted by Sponsor is in no way sponsored, endorsed, administered by, or associated with Facebook. By completing the requirements to join the Campaign, You, the Contestant, have affirmatively reviewed, accepted, and agreed to all of the Official Rules.