One year ago one of the most devastating floods hit Houston. We were Directly affected as most of you know. As l was not able to save the house l was able to save my pride and joy. This went viral and the YouTube video and channel ( @texas_e36_garage ) have helped us get back on our feet. We are almost back in the house after 1 year. I just wanted to thank my parents and @mlfoster85 and her parents, All the friends that came out to help demo the house days after the flood. We wouldn’t be where we were if it wasn’t for everyone. Thanks everyone and hoping for a great 2019 for the house and the cars. #hurricaneharvey #hurricaneharvey2017 #houston #texas @texas #flood #flooding #texase36garage #lifted #gardenblocks #hellrot #bmw #m3 #bmwm3 #e36 #e36m3 #bmwe36 #bmwe36m3 #munichtrip #1yearanniversary #superchargedm3 #wekfestprep @tabad10 @e36_saam @pi0tr @pikmasta @widebody36 @bimerdude @jalopnik @superstreet @bimmermagazine #bimmermagazine @caranddriver #caranddriver @e36avery @bmwe36world @bmw.e36nation @bmw_e36_culture @bmw_e36_individual visiting @bmwwelt tomorrow on the 1 year anniversary !!!!