1962 #Ferrari 250 #GTO no. 3413—winner of the 1962 Italian GT Championship, first in class at Targa Florio in 1963 and 1964. 3413 is the most valuable car ever offered for auction, and the centerpiece of this year’s #RMMonterey sale.

