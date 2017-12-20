¿Es este el Ferrari Enzo más brutal del mundo? (FOTOS) MiMundo Motor Posted 2 mins ago El dueño de un Ferrari Enzo quiso que su ‘nave’ fuese más brutal y decidió pintarlo en un color que, con seguridad, hace girar todas las cabezas en la calle. El muy valiente propietario del Ferrari Enzo pintó el superdeportivo italiano en Emerald Green (Verde Esmeralda), y creó lo que podría decirse es el Enzo más llamativo del mundo, a juicio de Carscoops. We’ll post a few more shots of this gem over the next few days. There just isn’t a bad angle on this thing 😍 – #Ferrari #Enzo #EmeraldEnzo #JoeMacari #Zanasi Una publicación compartida por Joe Macari Performance Cars (@joemacari) el Dic 19, 2017 at 3:58 PST La bestia sobre ruedas se presentó hace poco en Joe Macari Performance Cars en el Reino Unido y, además de la exótica pintura, se le añadió un kit de rines negros y pinzas de freno rojas. Te gustará: Así llegó el primer Lamborghini Centenario a México (VIDEO) Desde algunos ángulos, el techo oscuro súper brillante hace que parezca que el Enzo también se ha transformado en un convertible, pero lamentablemente no ha sucedido. Una publicación compartida por Joe Macari Performance Cars (@joemacari) el Dic 20, 2017 at 2:53 PST Si bien volver a pintar un superauto tan emblemático como el Enzo podría dañar su valor en una futura reventa, es difícil decirle al propietario de esta ‘joya’ que no se atreva a asumir el riesgo para tener su máquina soñada. En el Instagram de Joe Macari Performance Cars, donde se publicaron dos imágenes del auto, algunos usuarios comentaron: “es hermoso”, “simplemente increíble”, “maravilloso color, pero el Enzo solo debería ofertarse en Rosso Corsa”, “el más sensual color para un Enzo”, “ahora vale mucho menos”. Y a ti qué te parece, ¿genialidad o desastre? Una publicación compartida por Joe Macari Performance Cars (@joemacari) el Dic 17, 2017 at 6:13 PST 🚨 Guys… it isn’t photoshop 😱😍🤤 #ItsReal #InLove #Greenzo #TheEmeraldEnzo @marcozanasi69 painted a #Ferrari #Enzo in this incredible emerald green for one of his clients and it was unveiled an hour ago at @joemacari! I’m in LOOOOVE, I think green looks SO good on Ferraris, and the Enzo has such a classic shape that is really brought to a whole other level with this stunning emerald green paint! What are your thoughts on this unique-colored Ferrari? Let me know in the comments below 👇🏻 📷’s by @francogranell | @marcozanasi69 | @jordanp.photography #FerrariEnzo #V12 #288GTO #F40 #F50 #LaFerrari #TreeSquad #carsandtrees #itswhitenoise #speedfanatics #igcar #autogespot #blacklist #autoaddicts #carswithoutlimits #amazingcars247 #cargram #caroftheday #carporn #exotic #supercar #cargasm #hypercar #carlifestyle Una publicación compartida por Ben / 🌴🌲🌳#TreeSquad🌳🌲🌴 (@carsandtrees) el Dic 16, 2017 at 1:49 PST ➖Hats Off To The Team @joemacari …. This One Off Emerald #FerrariEnzo Is Absolutely Awesome ➖💚🖤 #WANT ✅ 🎄 #Believeyoucan 🌍 Una publicación compartida por NICK BASSI (@nickbassi5) el Dic 17, 2017 at 2:06 PST Una publicación compartida por @marcozanasi69 el Dic 16, 2017 at 11:11 PST Una publicación compartida por Franco Granell (@francogranell) el Dic 16, 2017 at 11:38 PST